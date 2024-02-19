Vanessa Williams to star in The Devil Wears Prada musical Feb 19, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Gird your loins, Vanessa Williams will be making her highly anticipated West End debut this Autumn! The multi award-winning Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives star will be stepping into the fashionably high stilettos of Miranda Priestly in the stage adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada. Groundbreaking!

Williams is best known for portraying model turned editor-in-chief, Wilhelmina Slater in the cult comedy series Ugly Betty. Her hilarious turn as the self-absorbed former supermodel saw her nominated for three consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress and pick up the crown for Best TV Villian at the Teen Choice Awards in 2007. Five years later, and two years after the show came off air, Wilhelmina was listed in Entertainment Weekly’s TV's Greatest Villains of All Time.

Much like her catty character, Williams is also a former model (albeit a much more likeable one!) She was the first African American woman to be crowned Miss America and fronted numerous high-end campaigns before starting her highly successful acting and singing career.

As a musician, Williams received eleven Grammy nominations and a number one single for her hit ‘Save the Best for Last’. Her incredible vocals then saw her nominated for a Tony award for her portrayal as The Witch in Stephen Sondheim’s Into The Woods. Williams has been treading the boards on Broadway for the past 30 years, but The Devil Wears Prada will mark her West End debut.

The Devil Wears Prada, based on the blockbuster film and bestselling novel, will have an original score by living legend, Elton John and a book by Legally Blonde: The Musical’s Kate Wetherhead. The show follows aspiring journalist Andy as she stumbles into the cutthroat world of Runway magazine, working under fashion's most domineering icon, Miranda Priestly. Sacrificing her personal life to meet her boss’s impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the fickle world she once despised. Can she climb the career ladder in her new Louboutin’s, or will she become another one of Miranda's fashion victims?

Book tickets to The Devil Wears Prada now

