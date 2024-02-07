Valentines Day shows you'll fall in love with Feb 7, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Just call us cupid, because we’re going to point you in the direction of your next true love! These West End wonders come in all shapes and sizes, so we guarantee you and your partner will find your perfect match. Whether you are looking for a distinguished older gentleman (The Phantom of the Opera), a burning love affair (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), or you just want to lion the sofa with your head on a warm, hairy, chest, (The Lion King) there’s something for everyone!

Phantom of the Opera

You know when you’re first in a relationship, and you can’t get that guy out of your head? The Phantom has been living inside our minds for the past 38 years! More than three decades on we’re still very much in the honeymoon phase with the Phantom of the Opera.

The love story between Christine Daaé and the mysterious masked man, remains just as breathtaking as when Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical opened in 1986. The opulent sets, operatic score and the central theme of love and acceptance truly transcends time.

Millions of theatregoers make a pilgrimage to the Phantom’s lair (His Majesty’s Theatre), to see the epic tale of forbidden love, so why not join them this month? Experience the Music of the Night even if you’re at the matinee, with the shows unforgettable musical numbers including, Think of Me, Masquerade, Angel of Music, and of course the title number The Phantom of the Opera.

The Lion King

Can you feel the love tonight? You will if you had down to The Lion King! The Pride Lands are bursting with couple goals, whether it’s in the form of friendships, family relationships or romantic ties.

The majestic musical is roaring its way into its 25th year, delighting generations since the 90s (the same decade as the Oscar winning film it’s based on was released). Exploding with glorious colours, stunning visual effects, and enchanting music, the multi award-winning epic follows Simba as he journeys from wide-eyed cub to king.

Be Prepared to fall in love with this breath-taking musical and guarantee yourselves a wild night this Valentines!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Voulez vous coucher avec moi? Fancy something a bit steamier this Valentines? Enter the Spectacular, Spectacular Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Glamour, seduction and freedom, just like the 2001 Oscar nominated film, the Olivier award-winning musical has it all.

Join the diamond of the Moulin Rouge, Satine and her new American boo Christian, as they navigate the clutches of owner Harold Zidler, and the wealthy and powerful Duke. Harold has set Satine up with the Duke to save the future of the Moulin Rouge, but unbeknownst to Harold, the Duke harbours a violent and disturbing past, driving Christian and Satine further and further…but perhaps love does prevail above all. Featuring pulse-pounding beats that’ll leave you feeling all hot and bothered, including music from Christina Aguilera and Beyonce, let Moulin Rouge! The Musical be the soundtrack to your Valentines.

Les Misérables

As the title suggests, Les Misérables isn’t all fun and games, but if you like a passionate and desperate love story that can tear barricades apart, then this musical is the 24601 for you.

Packed full of hope and heartbreak, the longest running musical in the West End offers a cathartic experience for those looking for a deep connection. At its core, Les Misérables is a story of love and sacrifice. The romance between Cosette and Marius, as well as the unrequited love of Eponine for Marius, offers a compelling narrative of love overcoming adversity. The extreme love a parent or guardian has for their child is also shown in all of its heartbreaking glory. Jean Valjean and Fantine are determined to give a better life for those that they look after, and both accomplish this through immense acts of selflessness and sacrifice.

Do You Hear the People Sing? You will if you spend your Valentines at Les Misérables! The musical is filled with undeniable classics including I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, and One Day More.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Perfect for couples who like the idea of celebrating Valentines but would much rather stay on the sofa in their PJ’s rather than brave the mean (heart decorated) streets of London. Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is the highly anticipated West End transfer of the sold-out Kiln Theatre production, and it doesn’t open until the 4 April! So, you can give the gift on the 14th and then spend the rest of the day hauled up in a little cocoon, having your (heat shaped) cake and eating it.

Filled with laughter, romance, and unexpected twists, two people from different worlds cross paths, and then walk them together. Meet Dougal, an improbably optimistic Brit, flying to the big apple for his father's second wedding. Robin, the bride's sister, is waiting for him at the airport, but being a native New Yorker, doesn't have time to stop and give him a tour as she’s running late for work.

Is it love at first sight? No. But, with the city at their feet and a wedding on the horizon, anything could happen…