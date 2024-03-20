Ushers: The Front of House Musical announce full cast

First seen ten years ago, the show follows the hardworking heroes of the theatre scene, as the Front of House take their long-awaited turn on stage! A preview performance of Oops! I did It Again: Britney Spears Musical is due to start, but as the audience swarm in and the houselights dim, a three-year workplace romance is on the rocks, an untrained newbie is working her first shift, and the amorous manager is under pressure to cut costs. What could possibly go wrong?

Penned by Yiannis Koutsakos (music and lyrics), James Oban (lyrics) and BBC comedy actor James Rottger (book). This ‘ must see for lovers of musical theatre’ (Everything Theatre) is directed by Max Reynolds and choreographed by Adam Haigh with musical direction from Dean Austin.

