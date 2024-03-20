Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Ushers: The Front of House Musical announce full cast

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    After a decade long interval, the hilarious hit returns and they’ve ushered in a new cast!

    It has today been confirmed that Cleve September (The Little Big Things), Danielle Rose (Six), Luke Bayer (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Christopher Foley (Mamma Mia!), Daniel Page (Billy Elliot) and Bethany Amber Perrins (Something Rotten!) will don the black vests and cumbersome usherette trays, to star in the ultimate stagey show, Ushers: The Front of House Musical.

    Ushers: The Front of House Musical announce full cast

    First seen ten years ago, the show follows the hardworking heroes of the theatre scene, as the Front of House take their long-awaited turn on stage! A preview performance of Oops! I did It Again: Britney Spears Musical is due to start, but as the audience swarm in and the houselights dim, a three-year workplace romance is on the rocks, an untrained newbie is working her first shift, and the amorous manager is under pressure to cut costs. What could possibly go wrong?

    Penned by Yiannis Koutsakos (music and lyrics), James Oban (lyrics) and BBC comedy actor James Rottger (book). This ‘ must see for lovers of musical theatre’ (Everything Theatre) is directed by Max Reynolds and choreographed by Adam Haigh with musical direction from Dean Austin.

    Book Ushers: The Front of House Musical tickets today!

    Tickets please! The hilarious homage to the hardworking hosts is marking its 10th Anniversary this April. Playing for a strictly limited 5-week run, book your tickets now

    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    There's nothing curious about Benjamin Button's West End transfer

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    It was always just a matter of time, and now the wait is finally over! Following last year’s sold-out run ... Read more

    Full cast confirmed for Hello, Dolly! starring Imelda Staunton

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Say ‘Hello!’ to the complete cast of Dominic Cooke’s newest musical! Following their spectacular... Read more

    A New Story Live On Stage. Stranger Things The First Shadow

    Stranger Things: A First Shadow announce West End extension

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Stranger Things: A First Shadow’s West End run goes (Demogorg)on and on and on! Sonia Friedman Productions and ... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies