Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Top 5 TINA: The Tina Turner Musical Songs #StageySoundtrackSunday

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    Based on the turbulent life and legendary music of Tina Turner this is a West End must-see! The hit musical is playing at London’s Aldwych Theatre to critical raves and sold-out audiences. Tickets for TINA: The Tina Turner Musical are still some of the hottest in town. The production tells the untold story of a woman who defies the bounds of her age, gender and race. It is packed full of worldwide beloved hits and for this #StageySoundtrackSunday we’ve narrowed down to our top 5.

    Top 5 TINA: The Tina Turner Musical Songs #StageySoundtrackSunday

    5. Don't Turn Around

    The beloved number ‘Don’t Turn Around’ was originally released as a B-side on the single ‘Typical Male’ by Tina Turner in 1986. The song was written by Albert Hammond and Dianne Warren. It charted number 1 in the UK in 1988 and is certified Silver in the United Kingdom. Rightfully, it is in the Tina musical and, of course, on our top 5 list!

    4. Let's Stay Together

    ‘Let’s Stay Together’ is originally by Al Green who released the song as a single in 1971. It was a US number 1 single and is certified Platinum in both the United Kingdom and United States. The song was covered by Tina Turner and is notable for serving as her comeback single in 1983.

    3. River Deep - Mountain High

    The popular number is by Ike & Tina Turner and was released as the title track on their 1966 studio album. The song has been added to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as well as being inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

    2. Proud Mary

    Proud Mary is popularly associated with Tina Turner but it was a cover by Ike and Tina Turner in 1971. It was originally written by John Fogerty and was recorded by Creedence Clearwater Revival in 1969.

    1. (Simply) The Best

    The song was written by Holly Knight and Mike Chapman and was originally released by Bonnie Tyler on her 1988 album ‘Hide Your Heart’. It was covered by Tina Turner in 1989 on her studio album Foreign Affair.

    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    The Multi Tony Award Winning Musical Anything Goes

    Top 5 Anything Goes songs #StageySoundtrackSunday

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The sell-out sensation Anything Goes is returning to London’s Barbican for a strictly limited season this summe... Read more

    Agatha Christie

    Win The Mousetrap limited edition merchandise - Terms and Conditions

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The Mousetrap is now in its 70th year in the West End. We’re celebrating the Agatha Christie’s classic by... Read more

    Different hues of green in style of watercolour are on a parchment paper textured background. An outline image of Totoro has small silhouettes of two girls holding an umbrella to create Totoro

    My Neighbour Totoro adapted for the stage!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Joe Hisaishi and the Royal Shakespeare Company present Studio Ghibli’s My Neighbour Totoro adapted for the stag... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies