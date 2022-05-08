Top 5 TINA: The Tina Turner Musical Songs #StageySoundtrackSunday May 8, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Based on the turbulent life and legendary music of Tina Turner this is a West End must-see! The hit musical is playing at London’s Aldwych Theatre to critical raves and sold-out audiences. Tickets for TINA: The Tina Turner Musical are still some of the hottest in town. The production tells the untold story of a woman who defies the bounds of her age, gender and race. It is packed full of worldwide beloved hits and for this #StageySoundtrackSunday we’ve narrowed down to our top 5.

5. Don't Turn Around

The beloved number ‘Don’t Turn Around’ was originally released as a B-side on the single ‘Typical Male’ by Tina Turner in 1986. The song was written by Albert Hammond and Dianne Warren. It charted number 1 in the UK in 1988 and is certified Silver in the United Kingdom. Rightfully, it is in the Tina musical and, of course, on our top 5 list!

4. Let's Stay Together

‘Let’s Stay Together’ is originally by Al Green who released the song as a single in 1971. It was a US number 1 single and is certified Platinum in both the United Kingdom and United States. The song was covered by Tina Turner and is notable for serving as her comeback single in 1983.

3. River Deep - Mountain High

The popular number is by Ike & Tina Turner and was released as the title track on their 1966 studio album. The song has been added to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as well as being inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

2. Proud Mary

Proud Mary is popularly associated with Tina Turner but it was a cover by Ike and Tina Turner in 1971. It was originally written by John Fogerty and was recorded by Creedence Clearwater Revival in 1969.

1. (Simply) The Best

The song was written by Holly Knight and Mike Chapman and was originally released by Bonnie Tyler on her 1988 album ‘Hide Your Heart’. It was covered by Tina Turner in 1989 on her studio album Foreign Affair.