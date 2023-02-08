Top 5 theatre shows in London to see this half term Feb 8, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Half term in London gives you the ideal opportunity to de-stress and spend some much-needed time with your loved ones. Making memories is as easy as a trip to the theatre, from the majestic landscapes of the Pridelands to the enchanted fields of Oz, prepare for epic adventures with these family-friendly productions that are suitable for all ages. Torn about what to see? Look no further - here are the top 5 theatre shows to see in London this half term!

The Lion King

The spirit of pride rock awaits in this roaring stage adaption of Disney’s The Lion King.

Loaded with sensational special effects, enchanting music, rich colours and an iconic meerkat and warthog duo, The Lion King follows Simba’s epic transformation from a wide-eyed cub to fulfilling his true destiny within the circle of life as King of the Pridelands. Hunting down its 24th year at London's Lyceum Theatre, visionary director Julie Taymor’s acclaimed reimagining of Disney's beloved film transcends theatre concepts. Having been seen by over 110 million people worldwide, Hakuna Matata! It ain't no passing craze!

Wicked

If you’re looking for something to do in London this half term, look no further than a deep-dive into The Wizard of Oz’s spellbinding prequel Wicked, which has enchanted over 11 million people. Dorothy and her ruby-red slippers are ingrained into our consciousness at this point, as was the knowledge that the Wicked Witch of the West was, well, wicked…but what if she was actually the hero? Wicked follows the university days of Glinda and Elphaba, as a sistership is formed, discoveries are made, bigotry and painful fates become the focus and in this truly gravity-defying tale, we discover that our most significant differences are perhaps our greatest assets. Enter the emerald city.

Matilda The Musical

Things couldn’t seem to be any worse for poor Matilda Wormwood. Not only must she avoid the ever-so-dreadful chokey and the Trunchbull who arms its halls, but at home, Matilda finds herself the misfit - mostly due to her scamming, tv-loving parents! Completely misunderstood and born with an insatiable love for knowledge in all forms, Matilda decides that something must be done. Surely she can save her beloved school and the wonderful Miss Honey from the tyranny of the wicked old Trunchbull? After all, she may harness more than just a knack for equations and spelling. So, why not be a little bit naughty and make Matilda The Musical one of your half term activities in London?

Frozen The Musical

Powered by the magic of family values, Frozen The Musical hits the stage with an icy spell that has imprisoned the lands of Arendelle in an everlasting winter. When Elsa flees to the stormy mountains in an effort to save her sister and her kingdom from herself, she is followed by her courageous sister Anna, who is joined by rugged mountaineer Kristoff and his sidekick reindeer. Along this epic journey, they encounter mystical trolls, a sun-obsessed snowman and enchanting surprises at every twist and turn. Frozen The Musical features a set of original hits, including the global sensation ‘Let It Go’. Watch as they race to save their beloved kingdom from winter’s cold grasp

Harry Potter and The Cursed Child

Apparate to a brand new adventure in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. This time-bending production checks back in with Harry, who is now a worker for the Ministry of Magic, a loving husband and father of three, and - most importantly - incredibly overworked! When the tenacious Albus Potter befriends the young Scorpius Malfoy, the two become trapped in an exhilarating race against time. Featuring captivating theatrical magic, generous helpings of humanity and one son struggling with a heavy family legacy, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child maintains all of the original story's heartfelt innocence and brilliance.

Back To The Future

In the sci-fi stage wonder Back To The Future, an extra special time-travelling DeLorean created by the eccentric Doctor Emmett Brown throws charismatic rock’n’roll teen Marty McFly from 1985 to 1955. Now in a race against time, Marty must ensure that his parents fall in love so that he can secure his future and return back to life in 1985, one wrong move and he may cease to exist forever. Based on the blockbuster smash-hit film, Back to the Future is an exhilarating experience for everyone in the audience, full of memorable songs and amazing stage effects! Travelling back in time is definitely one of the best things to do in London this half-term!