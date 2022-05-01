Top 5 Anything Goes songs #StageySoundtrackSunday May 1, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The sell-out sensation Anything Goes is returning to London’s Barbican for a strictly limited season this summer starring an incredible cast of West End stars. The musical is back by popular demand, this hilarious production is fun and farcical and features a dazzling score by Cole Porter. This multi-award-winning show is packed with toe-tapping number after number but we’ve narrowed down our top 5 Anything Goes songs for #StageySoundtrackSunday Check out what made our list below!

5. You’re The Top

This song really sets the tone for the show! ‘You’re the Top’ is cheeky, saucy and super fun. It is sung by the characters of Reno and Billy as they take turns complimenting each other by comparing each other to their favourite things. This Cole Porter song is iconic and a quintessential Anything Goes song.

4. Anything Goes

The title song is a musical theatre classic and has been sung by many huge names since it was written by Cole Porter in 1934. The number has been recorded by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. ‘Anything Goes’ is another fun song that a top 5 list would be incomplete without.

3. I Get A Kick Out of You

This is another number that has been sung by many prominent performers over the years. A cover by Mel Torm won a 1996 Grammy Award. The lyrics were altered a couple of times in the 30s due to topic sensitivity. The song is snappy and cheeky, and we get a kick out of it for sure!

2. Blow Gabriel Blow

‘Blow Gabriel Blow’ is performed by the character of Reno Sweeney when she is performing one night in the ship’s nightclub. It is one of her big numbers and takes place in Act 2, in an attempt to cheer everyone up.

1. It’s De-Lovely

‘It’s De-Lovely’ was written by Cole Porter and originally appeared in his musical Red Hot and Blue before it was used in Anything Goes. Thankfully, it made an appearance because it is now one of the most beloved numbers from the musical. It’s delightful!