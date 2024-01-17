Tony nominated A Night with Janis Joplin, to makes its UK premiere Jan 17, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Summertime is looking sweeter, as the Tony nominated smash-hit musical, A Night with Janis Joplin, today announced it will be making its UK premiere this August! Reprising her award nominated role of as Janis Joplin, Mary Bridget Davies will lead the powerful production when it opens at the Peacock Theatre later this year. Playing until 28 September 2024, tickets for this internationally acclaimed show will go on sale on 26 January. Book your tickets when they become available or prepare to Cry, Baby.

The much-loved musical made it’s Broadway premiere over a decade ago, with Mary Bridget Davies receiving a Tony nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Musical for her performance. The sensational show then began touring the US, breaking box office records in almost every venue along the way!

A musical journey celebrating the life of the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, A Night with Janis Joplin follows the singers biggest musical influences, including trailblazers; Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith, all of whom inspired Joplin to become one of music’s greatest legends. With her unmistakable voice, packed with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort, Joplin quickly became a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock, and continued to shine brightly until her tragic, and untimely, passing. Filled with fan favourites, including ‘Piece of My Heart,’ ‘Cry Baby’, and ‘Me and Bobby McGee,’ A Night with Janis Joplin is the ultimate feel-good celebration!

Tickets will go on sale Friday, 26 January.

Join Mary Bridget Davies as she rocks the house with her powerhouse vocals and riveting fervour. Book your tickets when they go on sale.

🎫 Book your tickets to A Night with Janis Joplin soon.