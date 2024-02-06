Tom Holland to star in Romeo and Juliet Feb 6, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride The web-slinging wonder will be swapping superheroes for star-crossed lovers, as he makes his much-anticipated West End return. 16 years after his professional debut in Billy Elliot the Musical, Tom Holland will be swinging into the Duke of York’s Theatre for a strictly limited 12 week run of Jamie Lloyd’s Romeo and Juliet. Described as ‘a pulsating new vision of Shakespeare’s immortal tale of wordsmiths, rhymers, lovers and fighters’ the new adaptation of Shakespeare’s most famous works, will play from 11 May 2024 until 3 August 2024.

Multi award-winning director, Jamie Llyod, gushed ‘“Tom Holland is one of the greatest, most exciting young actors in the world. It is an honour to welcome him back to the West End.” Llyod knows a thing or two about celebrities on stage, having mounted megastar-led versions of classic productions.

His previous works has seen him collaborate with Hollands marvel co-star, and fellow Tom, Tom Hiddleston in Betrayal, Game of Thrones stars Kit Harrington in Doctor Faustus and Emilia Clarke in The Seagull. Most recently the famed director has worked with Nicole Scherzinger in the multi award-winning phenomenon, Sunset Boulevard, which is set to transfer to Broadway later this year.

Tom Holland has played the teenage titan, spider-man, since 2016, and has since landed leading roles in Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, Pixar’s Onward and action-adventure flick Uncharted. Before he spun webs, Holland span across the dance floor, playing the titular role in the 2008 production of Billy Elliot, having previously played the role of Billy’s best friend Michael.

Romeo and Juliet will be Holland’s first Shakespeare production, whereas Llyod has had past experience, directing Martin Freeman in Richard III at Trafalgar Studios back in 2014. This new production, opening this spring will see Shakespeare’s text edited by Nima Taleghani, with set and costume design from Soutra Gilmour. The composer will be Michael “Mikey J” Asante, and the play will be produced by the Jamie Lloyd Company and David Binder Productions.