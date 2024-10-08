Jordan Luke Gage, Lauren Drew, Rob Houchen and Layton Williams board the Titanique Oct 8, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride The Titanique is looking shipshape, as West End favourites join original crew members to bring the multi award-winning musical to London’s West End! Having started its voyage over two years ago, the off-broadway (iceburg) hit will finally be dropping anchor at The Criterion Theatre from 9 December. Helming the ship will be Lauren Drew (SIX) as Céline Dion, Darren Bennett (Singin’ in the Rain) as Victor Garber / Luigi, Jordan Luke Gage (Bonnie & Clyde) as Cal, Emmy nominee Stephen Guarino (Eastsiders) reprising his role as Ruth, Rob Houchen (Les Misérables) as Jack, Kat Ronney (Hex) as Rose, Charlotte Wakefield (The Great British Bake Off Musical) as Molly Brown and Layton Williams (Cabaret) as the Iceberg. Seriously. Completing the company are Freddie King (Gentlemen Prefer Blondes), Adrianne Langley (Sixties Girls), Madison Swan (The Book of Mormon), Rodney Vubya (The Book of Mormon) and Kristina Walz (Titanique).

Captains of the show, multi award-winning producers, Eva Price and Michael Harrison, commented on today's casting gushing: “We’re overjoyed to see this production come to life in the UK, and thrilled to have brought together this dream team to launch our West End season. When we first set out to cast Titanique, we knew we needed an ensemble that could bring the perfect mix of humour, heart, and talent to this wildly fun show. We can’t wait to welcome them all aboard the ship in London and for audiences to experience the star power this cast will bring to our story.”

So, what is the story? It’s the definitive tale of Jack and Rose. Find out what really happened to the doomed lovers on that fateful night, as Céline Dion enchants with her totally wild take. Recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic catalogue. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of much-loved hits, including “My Heart Will Go On”, “All by Myself” and “To Love you More” – backed by a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart and campy chaos.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique is directed by Tye Blue (RuPaul’s Drag Race), and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Little Shop of Horrors). Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas James Connell. Scenic Design for Titanique is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; and Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; and Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober.

The madcap musical won a boatload of accolades, scooping up a cool seven major awards during the 2022/23 theatre season! Their haul included three Lucille Lortel Awards, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, Las Culturistas’ Culture Award for Best Indoor Performance and two Dorian Awards.

Book Titanique tickets today!

Setting sail from 9 December, hop on board the hype t̴r̴a̴i̴n̴ boat.