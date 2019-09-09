TINA: The Tina Turner Musical extends its run until summer 2020 Sep 9, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The West End production of TINA: The Tina Turner Musical has officially announced that it will be extending its run at the Aldwych Theatre through to summer 2020. This stunning and moving musical has captured the heart of London, and its extension is simply the best news Tina fans could have wished for.

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe in TINA: The Tina Turner Musical extended until June 2020

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical extends West End run!

Until this announcement TINA: The Tina Turner Musical was booking until January 2020, which certainly would have ensured January blues if it had closed its doors at London’s Aldwych Theatre, but due to its popularity, there was no choice but to extend. The hugely successful musical is now booking until 27 June 2020 with tickets going on sale today!

What is TINA: The Tina Turner Musical about?

A musical packed full of her hit songs that tells you the story of her life, TINA: The Tina Turner Musical is all about Tina Turner, from her humble beginnings as Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her rise in fame with Ike Turner, her struggle and then her breakout solo comeback. This woman is a legend, the queen of rock and roll, and an 11-time Grammy Award winner. This musical celebrates her story whilst simultaneously lifting the veil to really show the hardships Tina faced; from her abusive husband to a music industry that “didn’t have the space for her”. Including all her most popular songs ‘What’s Love Go To Do With It?’, ‘Proud Mary’, ‘River Deep – Mountain High’, and ‘Let’s Stay Together’, this musical certainly showcases just how talented she is and why she went on to sell more concert tickets as a solo artist than anyone else.

The current TINA: The Tina Turner Musical cast

The current cast of TINA: The Tina Turner Musical is the second cast, having taken over from the original cast on 15 April 2019. Starring in the title role as Tina herself is Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, in her West End stage debut following her recent Broadway stage debut. Also playing the role of Tina for various scheduled performances is Aisha Jawando. In the role of Ike Turner, Tina’s ex-husband, is Ashley Zhangazha. For further information on the full cast read here.

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical extended run booking now!

Now that everyone’s favourite bio-musical has been extended, tickets for TINA: The Tina Turner Musical are available to be booked now until 27 June 2020. Book yours now to secure the best available tickets!