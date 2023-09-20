Tina: The Tina Turner Musical extends booking period Sep 20, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas An epic underdog story of a small-town girl turned superstar and dozens of delightful hits - Tina: The Tina Turner Musical keeps on burning! The smash-hit West End production has announced that it will now extend its booking until 14 September 2024, now that news is simply the best!

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical extends booking

What is Tina: The Tina Turner Musical about?

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical explores the heart and soul of the Queen of Rock n’ Roll, and the life of a woman who changed the course of music forever. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, Tina Turner’s triumphant story comes to life on stage, in an exhilarating celebration that shows a small town girl become a woman that deared to dream fiercely, shatter barriers, and conquer the world — against all odds.

Who are the cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical?

The show stars Karis Anderson and Elesha Paul Moses sharing the role of Tina and Okezie Morro as Ike Turner. With Mark Anderson as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten, Jonathan Carlton as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach, Vanessa Dumatey as Tina’s sister Alline Bullock, Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina’s Grandmother, GG, Earl Gregory as Tina’s father Richard Bullock, Harry Harrington as Tina’s Manager Roger Davies, Emma Hatton as Ike and Tina’s manager Rhonda Graam, Jairus McClanahan as Tina’s first love Raymond Hill and Carole Stennett as Tina’s mother Zelma.

Ensemble members are Lauren Allan as Toni,Turrell Barrett-Wallace as Tina’s son Ronnie, Joey James as Tina’s son Craig, Zara MacIntosh as Lorraine and Thomas Sutcliffe as Carpenter, the Ikettes are played by Morgan Broome, Amara Campbell and Abiola Efunshile and swings are Richard Appiah-Sarpong, Jenna Bonner, Ana Cardoso, Junior Delius, Livvy Evans, Ewan Grant, Imogen Rose Hart, Llewellyn Jamal, Amy Punter, Ellie Seaton and Samuel J Weir.

Children’s casting includes Shaniyah Abrahams, Safia Francis and Shyanne Ononiwu as Young Anna Mae Bullock, Eden Butcher, Adisa Richards and Ezmai Robinson as Young Alline Bullock and AJ Aboiralor, Ayden Beale and Rayhaan Kufuor-Gray as Young Craig.

Who are the creatives of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical?

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG and fight direction by Kate Waters.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical tickets are available now!

From her Nashville beginnings to her place as Rock n’ Roll Royalty, Tina changed the world. This musical is a tribute to her legacy!