Tickets are now on sale for My Neighbour Totoro Apr 19, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Get ready to unleash your inner spirit with the Royal Shakespeare Company’s highly anticipated return of My Neighbour Totoro. This stunning stage production based on Hayao Miyazaki's beloved animated film will take you straight to the heart of a mystical forest filled with wonder! My Neighbour Totoro will be playing at London’s Barbican for a limited 18-week run starting November 21st and tickets are now on sale. Winner of not one, not two, but five WhatsOnStage Awards and nominated for an incredible nine Olivier Awards, My Neighbour Totoro has been hailed as an enchanting, genre-defying modern classic. Let’s adventure with Totoro, book your tickets now before they disappear like little spirits!

The story of My Neighbour Totoro

The moving coming-of-age story My Neighbor Totoro honours the transforming power of imagination and the beauty of childhood innocence. The narrative centres on Satsuki and Mei, two sisters who are about to begin the best summer of their life in the picturesque countryside. Their father plans to move the family to a different location so they can be nearer to their mother as she recovers from an illness in a rural convalescent facility.

Mei encounters wondrous creatures and eventually bumps into Totoro, the lovable forest guardian, as they explore their enchanted new surroundings. Satsuki first questions her younger sister's assertions, but she soon decides to join in on the adventure.

Who is involved in the My Neighbour Totoro stage adaptation?

This groundbreaking new adaptation comes from the RSC, which brought you Matilda The Musical with the film’s original composer Joe Hisaishi. The show is written by playwright Tom Morton-Smith (Oppenheimer) and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Phelim McDermott (Akhnaten, Shock Headed Peter, The Addams Family).

Production design comes from Tom Pye with costume design by Kimie Nakano and lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun. This ground-breaking new production will feature puppetry from Basil Twist and, in addition to music from Joe Hisaishi in collaboration with Improbable and Nippon TV iconic original score, there will be a new orchestration by Will Stuart. The music will be performed live with sound design coming from Tony Gayle.

Casting for My Neighbour Totoro at London’s Barbican Theatre is yet to be announced.

