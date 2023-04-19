Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Tickets are now on sale for My Neighbour Totoro

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Get ready to unleash your inner spirit with the Royal Shakespeare Company’s highly anticipated return of My Neighbour Totoro. This stunning stage production based on Hayao Miyazaki's beloved animated film will take you straight to the heart of a mystical forest filled with wonder! My Neighbour Totoro will be playing at London’s Barbican for a limited 18-week run starting November 21st and tickets are now on sale. 

    Winner of not one, not two, but five WhatsOnStage Awards and nominated for an incredible nine Olivier Awards, My Neighbour Totoro has been hailed as an enchanting, genre-defying modern classic. Let’s adventure with Totoro, book your tickets now before they disappear like little spirits!

    Tickets are now on sale for My Neighbour Totoro
    Tickets are now on sale for My Neighbour Totoro

    The story of My Neighbour Totoro 

    The moving coming-of-age story My Neighbor Totoro honours the transforming power of imagination and the beauty of childhood innocence. The narrative centres on Satsuki and Mei, two sisters who are about to begin the best summer of their life in the picturesque countryside. Their father plans to move the family to a different location so they can be nearer to their mother as she recovers from an illness in a rural convalescent facility.

    Mei encounters wondrous creatures and eventually bumps into Totoro, the lovable forest guardian, as they explore their enchanted new surroundings. Satsuki first questions her younger sister's assertions, but she soon decides to join in on the adventure.

    Who is involved in the My Neighbour Totoro stage adaptation?

    This groundbreaking new adaptation comes from the RSC, which brought you Matilda The Musical with the film’s original composer Joe Hisaishi. The show is written by playwright Tom Morton-Smith (Oppenheimer) and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Phelim McDermott (Akhnaten, Shock Headed Peter, The Addams Family). 

    Production design comes from Tom Pye with costume design by Kimie Nakano and lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun. This ground-breaking new production will feature puppetry from Basil Twist and, in addition to music from Joe Hisaishi in collaboration with Improbable and Nippon TV iconic original score, there will be a new orchestration by Will Stuart. The music will be performed live with sound design coming from Tony Gayle.

    Casting for My Neighbour Totoro at London’s Barbican Theatre is yet to be announced. 

    Book your My Neighbour Totoro tickets now!

    Venture with the spirits into a world beyond your wildest dreams!

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

    Related news

    Text: National Theatre. A witch hunt is beginning in Salem. The Crucible by Arthur Miller. Directed by Lyndsey Turner. Image: Four women looking upwards towards the camera in dark clothing looking concerned.

    Full Cast Announced for The Crucible

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    We finally have an answer to which (accused) witch is which, as The National Theatre announces the full lineup of the... Read more

    Test: The Shape of Things by Neil La Bute. 24 May - 1 July 2023. Abstract images of bodies on tea stained paper.

    Full casting announced for The Shape of Things

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Casting has recently been announced for the revival of Neil LaBute's celebrated masterpiece The Shape of Things, ... Read more

    Text: Multi Award winning production Returns to London. Starring Helen George, Rodgers & Hammerstein

    Interview with The King and I's Darren Lee

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    The King and I is setting sail for the West End. Inspired by real-life experiences, this story of East meet... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies