15 things for couples to do in London

Things for couples to do in London Whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, Valentine’s Day or just a rare date night, time is precious. Don’t waste it by ordering food at Big Tasty on the corner and catching up on the latest episode of Love City At First Marriage. Make the most of your time together and plan the perfect night out for you and your beloved. London has so much to offer it’s hard to decide what to do. We get it. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the top things for couples to do in London.

15 things to do in London in the evening for couples

1. Go for dinner

Classic, right? Well, not the way these folks do it. Treat your partner to a slap-up meal coupled with some slapstick comedy at the Faulty Towers The Dining Experience. Let Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve you a meal you’ll never forget at this interactive dinner and show. Your tummy will be aching by the end of the night - from laughter, not shoddy food; the food is great.

2. Go to a gig

If music be the food of love, go to a gig. From the technologically advanced ABBA Voyage to retrospectives such as Go Your Own Way, Legend - The Music of Bob Marley, Just For One Day, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Just My Imagination - The Music of The Temptations, there’s plenty to reminisce about while listening to some of your all-time faves.

3. Thank the stars you’re not single

Celebrate being past your app era by watching the hilarious depiction of single life, Why Am I So Single? It’s one of the perfect things couples can do in London because you’ll be both entertained and glad you’re off the market. Win, win!

4. See your favourite movie… on stage

The 2020s are seeing the rise of stage adaptations. From Mrs Doubtfire The Musical to Mean Girls The Musical, Clueless to The Devil Wears Prada, there are plenty of movies now on stage. So pick your fave and see it in a brand new light.

5. Get romantic

Speaking of stage adaptations, one stands out as a date night show more than any other. See the musical adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge, conveniently named Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and get your can-can-can for the evening.

6. Go down to your local

Well, maybe not your actual local. London has a secret pub. Located in the Arts Theatre is The Choir of Man. It’s a musical-cum-concert-cum-night out at the boozer. Watch a magnificent cast perform well-known songs while chugging pints and dishing out crisps. Each performance is unique, and you may even get a free pint of beer - or a Pina Colada.

7. Do something spontaneous

Or at least watch other people do something spontaneous. One of the best things for couples to do in London is go to an improv show. It’s funny, it’s filled with adrenaline, it’s unpredictable. Whether you choose Austentatious or Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, you’re in for a great time and you won’t be accused of sticking to the usual date night script for a while.