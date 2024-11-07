Menu
    15 things for couples to do in London

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu

    Things for couples to do in London Whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, Valentine’s Day or just a rare date night, time is precious. Don’t waste it by ordering food at Big Tasty on the corner and catching up on the latest episode of Love City At First Marriage. Make the most of your time together and plan the perfect night out for you and your beloved. London has so much to offer it’s hard to decide what to do. We get it. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the top things for couples to do in London.

    15 things to do in London in the evening for couples

    1. Go for dinner 

    Classic, right? Well, not the way these folks do it. Treat your partner to a slap-up meal coupled with some slapstick comedy at the Faulty Towers The Dining Experience. Let Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve you a meal you’ll never forget at this interactive dinner and show. Your tummy will be aching by the end of the night - from laughter, not shoddy food; the food is great.

    2. Go to a gig

    If music be the food of love, go to a gig. From the technologically advanced ABBA Voyage to retrospectives such as Go Your Own Way, Legend - The Music of Bob Marley, Just For One Day, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Just My Imagination - The Music of The Temptations, there’s plenty to reminisce about while listening to some of your all-time faves.

    3. Thank the stars you’re not single

    Celebrate being past your app era by watching the hilarious depiction of single life, Why Am I So Single? It’s one of the perfect things couples can do in London because you’ll be both entertained and glad you’re off the market. Win, win! 

    4. See your favourite movie… on stage

    The 2020s are seeing the rise of stage adaptations. From Mrs Doubtfire The Musical to Mean Girls The Musical, Clueless to The Devil Wears Prada, there are plenty of movies now on stage. So pick your fave and see it in a brand new light.

    5. Get romantic

    Speaking of stage adaptations, one stands out as a date night show more than any other. See the musical adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge, conveniently named Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and get your can-can-can for the evening.  

    6. Go down to your local

    Well, maybe not your actual local. London has a secret pub. Located in the Arts Theatre is The Choir of Man. It’s a musical-cum-concert-cum-night out at the boozer. Watch a magnificent cast perform well-known songs while chugging pints and dishing out crisps. Each performance is unique, and you may even get a free pint of beer - or a Pina Colada. 

    7. Do something spontaneous

    Or at least watch other people do something spontaneous. One of the best things for couples to do in London is go to an improv show. It’s funny, it’s filled with adrenaline, it’s unpredictable. Whether you choose Austentatious or Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, you’re in for a great time and you won’t be accused of sticking to the usual date night script for a while.

     

    8. Travel back in time and have afternoon tea 

    Dinner and a show is like you and your partner. Tried. Tested. Maybe a bit more tested than you would have liked but solid nonetheless. So why not have a unique, American diner-inspired afternoon tea before seeing the electrifying Back To The Future The Musical?

    9. Go to a party

    It’s been so long since you’ve gone to a party. And if you’re thinking of popping the question - or trying to throw out some hints that you want them to - why not head to the biggest wedding party in town, MAMMA MIA! The Party? You can dance, you can dine, you’ll be having the time of your life at this Med-style party located in Zone 2.

    10. Watch some very bendy people

    There’s nothing like seeing what the human body can do. Feel inadequate together as you watch some of the world’s best acrobats in Cirque du Soleil: Corteo or be captivated by the saucy La Clique. Either way, you may learn a few moves to try out at home. 

    11. Stay classy and head to the ballet

    Speaking of incredible feats of the human body, why not head to the ballet? It’s the OG classy date night and one of the more sophisticated things to do for couples in London.

    12. Hit those high notes at the opera

    If dance isn’t your thing, maybe impressive vocal gymnastics is. Treat yourselves to a glitzy evening at the opera where you can witness some of the most famous shows in history and feel cultured, too.

    13. Reignite the magic

    Where has the magic gone? We’ll tell you where; the West End. Wow and surprise your partner by taking them to a magic show they’ll never forget. You can currently see Amaze at the Criterion Theatre or Asi Wind - Incredibly Human at Underbelly Boulevard right now.

    14. Drag out date night

    If you can’t choose between comedy, music and piping hot T, then hit up a drag show. See some of the best performers in London live on the big stage. Choose between The Dazzling Diamonds, La Voix Live in London, and Peter Pan - The Drag Panto, with many more shows popping up throughout the West End.

    15. Hit the club

    The Kit Kat Club, that is. See the legendary, stunning, record-breaking Cabaret at the specially adapted theatre. It’s a night of thrilling entertainment that’s had the whole world talking. Maybe this time, you’ll get lucky.

    Find more things to do in London in the evening for couples

    Didn’t find the perfect things to do for couples in London for you? Don’t fret. We still have plenty for you to explore. Whether you want to see the best musicals in the West End or find the best plays in London, we have it all on our What’s On page. And if your little ones feel left out, we can help you find the best things to do in London with your family.

    By Carly Clements-Yu

