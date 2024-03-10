The women taking centre stage this Mother’s Day Mar 10, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride From the tender-hearted to the comically clueless, these fierce and fabulous characters have taught us valuable life lessons and helped us appreciate the leading lady in our lives, whether they’re bonded to us by blood, by love, or by memories. So, this Mothers’ Day, we have rounded up some of the best mums and mother figures that call the West End stage their home!

Donna Sheridan, MAMMA MIA!

The dungarees, the sliver platforms, the plunging jumpsuits, we’d love to be able to play dress up with this mums’ clothes! We’re pretty sure she’d encourage it too, she’s impulsive, adventurous and has a great sense of humour – plus you know she wouldn’t judge you for ‘making the most out of your youth’.

But don’t be fooled, Donna isn’t all style and no substance! As a successful manager and hotelier, she is independent and entrepreneurial, making her an amazing role model for her daughter Sophie.

Donna’s life-long friendships with Tanya and Rosie prove she’s fiercely loyal, encouraging, and supportive, and the band comprised of her BFFs totally projects girl power.

Playing the role of mother and father to her only child, Sophie. Donna cares for, and protects her, with all her heart (who didn’t shed a tear at Slipping Through My Fingers?) She really is a dynamo of a mum.

Fantine, Les Misérables

Fantine makes the ultimate act of self-sacrifice for her child, giving her up to a married couple who promise to provide and look after her. Fantine is an orphan herself, and Cosette is the only family she has. She loves her fiercely and is determined to give her the life she never had, at the cost of her own happiness. Well, it’s called Les Misérables for a reason…

Although she doesn’t live with her daughter, she carries her in her heart, and does everything for her. Fantine sells her hair, her teeth and her body in order to scrape enough money to send to the Thénardiers. They ensure her that the coins are being spent on her child, and Fantine believes them.

Fantine has everything to lose, she’s poor, she has no status, and she has no family, but she’s also very strong-willed and isn’t afraid to stand up for herself and what she believes in. She shows no fear and is resolute in the dedication to bettering the life of her daughter. Even in her dying breaths (spoiler), her thoughts are with her daughter and her future happiness. ‘Tell Cosette I love her and I’ll see her when I wake…’

Margret New, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Margret is the mum (and dad) to the teenager everyone is talking about! Not only a tireless parent to Jamie, she is also his cheerleader and biggest fan too. Margret is always encouraging him to pursue his dreams and will do anything to make him happy. Even if he doesn’t always appreciate or acknowledge it.

Margret can’t bear to see her son upset, so she tries her best to protect him from the world and from the world’s worst dad. Knowing that Jamies father wouldn’t have bought him anything for his Birthday, she buys a card and puts money, she can’t afford to give away, inside, signing it from him. She doesn’t need Jamie to know her sacrifice, and is happy for her ex to receive the thanks that her son gives him. She just wants Jamie to know that he is loved and accepted.

Margret doesn’t batter a false eyelash when Jamie tells her he wants to wear a dress to prom. She encourages it, buying him a gorgeous pair of red high heels and encouraging him to try them on in and out the house. She is every inch as fabulous as her son, and shows just what a supportive, encouraging mother can do for a child’s creativity.

Miss Honey, Matilda

Miss Honey may not be Matilda’s biological mother, but she wholeheartedly embraces her role as a maternal figure, showering Matilda with affection and support. She creates a nurturing environment where Matilda feels valued and encouraged, fostering a sense of belonging and security that was previously absent in her life.

Despite facing her own challenges, including her oppressive aunt and the trauma of her childhood, Miss Honey remains steadfast in her determination to create a better life for herself and Matilda. She teaches Matilda the importance of standing up for oneself and fighting against injustice, empowering her with the confidence to challenge the status quo and pursue her dreams. Miss Honey's resilience in the face of adversity inspires Matilda to believe in her own abilities and strive for excellence in all aspects of her life.

The young teacher takes time to listen to Matilda's thoughts and feelings, providing a safe space for her to express herself without judgment. Miss Honey recognises Matilda's unique talents and intellect, encouraging her to embrace her gifts and cultivate her potential. Through her gentle guidance and unwavering support, Miss Honey helps Matilda navigate the complexities of childhood and adolescence, imparting invaluable life lessons that will shape her into a confident and compassionate individual. In essence, Miss Honey's unconditional love, resilience, and nurturing nature make her an exemplary mother figure who plays a pivotal role in Matilda's journey towards self-discovery and empowerment.

🎫 Book Matilda tickets now.

Elizabeth Schuyler, Hamilton

A mother’s work, work is never done! Not only does the real Eliza raise seven children whilst her husband is away fighting wars (and winning rap battles), but she also went on to adopt a daughter. Adopting her youngest child inspired Eliza to co-found New York’s first ever private orphanage, which is still active over 150 years later.

In the musical of her and her husband’s life, Eliza dedicates her life to their son Philip. She practices piano with him, teaches him French and is always there for him. She encourages him to talk to his imposing father, and forces her husband to put aside his work (for a short while at least) to listen to their son. Alexander causes her heartbreak, but she understands the importance of his work and his legacy, and encourages Philip to build a relationship with him, even when her relationship with her husband is a breaking point. Coming from a tight family unit herself, she understands the importance of these relationships, and wants her children to know they are loved.

In Alexander Hamilton's final letter to his wife Eliza, he famously hailed her as "the best of wives and the best of women," but we think she was a pretty incredible mother too.

Miranda, Mrs Doubtfire

Hear us out, dear! Miranda has been unfairly marked as the villain of the story, but she is the ultimate unsung hero.

It isn’t easy always playing the bad cop, and no one enjoys being the buzz kill of the party, but she sacrifices herself to the role for the sake of her kid’s wellbeing. You can’t have two parents that bring ponies into the house or think ice cream for dinner is a good idea! Daniel refuses to discipline the kids, so she has to pick up the (figurative) baton.

Miranda prioritises her children above all else. She works tirelessly to provide for them financially, while also nurturing their emotional growth. Demonstrating a remarkable balance between being a breadwinner and a nurturing parent. After discovering her ex-husband's unconventional antics to remain close to their children, Miranda remains composed and focuses on maintaining a sense of normalcy for them. She fosters open communication and encourages her children to express themselves freely, ensuring that they feel heard and valued.

Miranda's commitment to fostering a healthy relationship with her children is evident in her willingness to put aside personal differences for their sake, exemplifying her selflessness and unconditional love as a mother.