The Time Traveller’s Wife set for West End transfer Feb 9, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas One moment, everything is perfect. Suddenly, that moment is gone. How can love survive in a warped reality, one where time tears it to pieces? Based on Audrey Niffenegger’s mind-bending and beloved novel of the same name and the New Line Cinema film, The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical celebrates the harsh complexities of love, its beautiful yet fleeting wonders and the time that we will travel to save it.

It has recently been announced that the world premiere production of The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical will open at the West End’s Apollo Theatre, following a smash-hit, sell-out run in Chester. Performances begin in London on 7 October 2023 with an official opening night on 1 November. Tickets for The Time Traveller’s Wife are available to book now!

About The Time Traveller’s Wife

Henry and Clare are caught in a relationship that is plagued by time travel, yet, like any relationship, they are desperate to make things work. Clare is a refined sculptor, whilst Henry suffers from a rare disorder that can cause him to spontaneously be ripped from the present moment at any given time. They meet, fall in love and get married, but in no particular order. Torn apart by time but held together by love, Henry finds that he lives his life always trying to return to Claire, and she lives hers always waiting for him. They desperately try to hold onto each other through a journey that is one of impossibility, resilience, heartbreak and joy.

The cast and creatives of The Time Traveller’s Wife

The Time Traveller’s Wife has a book by Lauren Gunderson, original music and lyrics by Joss Stone and Dave Stewart with additional music by Nick Finlow and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan. The production will be directed by Bill Buckhurst. David Hunter will star as Henry and Joanna Woodward as Clare, reprising the roles they played in Chester, with further casting to be announced.

David Hunter's theatre credits include Waitress, Kinky Boots, Once, One Man, Two Guvnors, Songs for a New World and many more!

Joanna Woodward most recently understudied and played Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman: The Musical. Her other theatre credits include Zombies: The Musical, Confessions, Mary in The Life, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Fings Ain't Wot They Used T'Be and many more!

Further casting is yet to be announced.

The Time Traveller’s Wife tickets are available now!

The limits of love are put to the test in this story of anguish and desperation, as Henry returns to Clare over and over again, but how long will it take until their time together runs out?