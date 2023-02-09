Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Time Traveller’s Wife set for West End transfer

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    One moment, everything is perfect. Suddenly, that moment is gone. How can love survive in a warped reality, one where time tears it to pieces? Based on Audrey Niffenegger’s mind-bending and beloved novel of the same name and the New Line Cinema film, The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical celebrates the harsh complexities of love, its beautiful yet fleeting wonders and the time that we will travel to save it. 


    It has recently been announced that the world premiere production of The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical will open at the West End’s Apollo Theatre, following a smash-hit, sell-out run in Chester. Performances begin in London on 7 October 2023 with an official opening night on 1 November. Tickets for The Time Traveller’s Wife are available to book now!

    About The Time Traveller’s Wife 

    Henry and Clare are caught in a relationship that is plagued by time travel, yet, like any relationship, they are desperate to make things work. Clare is a refined sculptor, whilst Henry suffers from a rare disorder that can cause him to spontaneously be ripped from the present moment at any given time. They meet, fall in love and get married, but in no particular order. Torn apart by time but held together by love, Henry finds that he lives his life always trying to return to Claire, and she lives hers always waiting for him. They desperately try to hold onto each other through a journey that is one of impossibility, resilience, heartbreak and joy.

    The cast and creatives of The Time Traveller’s Wife 

    The Time Traveller’s Wife has a book by Lauren Gunderson, original music and lyrics by Joss Stone and Dave Stewart with additional music by Nick Finlow and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan. The production will be directed by Bill Buckhurst. David Hunter will star as Henry and Joanna Woodward as Clare, reprising the roles they played in Chester, with further casting to be announced.

    David Hunter's theatre credits include Waitress, Kinky Boots, Once, One Man, Two Guvnors, Songs for a New World and many more!

    Joanna Woodward most recently understudied and played Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman: The Musical. Her other theatre credits include Zombies: The Musical, Confessions, Mary in The Life, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Fings Ain't Wot They Used T'Be and many more! 

    Further casting is yet to be announced.

    The Time Traveller’s Wife tickets are available now!

    The limits of love are put to the test in this story of anguish and desperation, as Henry returns to Clare over and over again, but how long will it take until their time together runs out? 

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

    Related news

    5 Stars TEXT: "A Showstopper" WhatsonStage Disney Newsies, The Award Winning Musical. Image: A cast member of Newsies jumping with a scroll in their hand.

    Newsies extends booking period

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Disney’s Newsies continues to take a stand this year by extending its booking period to 30 July 2023 at Lo... Read more

    Text: More to see than can ever be seen...Disney The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre London. Image: Man wearing tribal-like clothing, with shadows of giraffes in the background against a yellow background.

    Top 5 theatre shows in London to see this half term

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Half term in London gives you the ideal opportunity to de-stress and spend some much-needed time with your ... Read more

    Text: The Great British Bake Off Musical. Rises in the West End 25 Feb 2023. Noel Coward Theatre. Image: A woman wearing a glittery red apron in front of a white background holding a spoon to her mouth.

    Rehearsal images released for The Great British Bake Off Musical

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    These newly released rehearsal images are the cherry on top of the highly anticipated The Great British Bake Off... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies