The Sadler’s Season sale has arrived, and here’s what on offer Aug 9, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas This summer in London, the sun is shining ever-so brightly, but nothing is as sizzling hot as the Sadler’s Seasonal sale. For lovers of dance, art and culture, there isn’t a cloud in sight! With comedy genius’, breathtaking dance numbers, and intimate explorations of culture, this Sadler’s Season is blurring the boundaries of art, diversity and creativity with ther 'All Eyes on The Peacock' sale. So, get ready to celebrate under the sun with the Sadler’s Season sale at the Peacock Theatre, here are the top shows that you should see at dicounted prices!

House of Flamenka

An intoxicating fusion of passion and flames, House of Flamenka ingeniously melds the centuries-old tradition of flamenco with avant-garde inspirations and contemporary dance. Co-created and directed by renowned dance legend Arlene Phillips (known for works like Grease, Guys and Dolls, Strictly Come Dancing), the production stars esteemed flamenco dancer Karen Ruimy and an ensemble of internationally acclaimed male dancers.

Showcasing an intoxicating mix of contemporary, pop, Latin, and flamenco music, The House of Flamenka features a glittering set and lavish costumes that complement the red-hot choreography and promises a night of high drama, emotion, and passion, creating the ultimate theatre experience. Hypermasculinity and high camp collide in this sexy and steamy evening in London. There’s no place like House of Flamenka! Will you join us for the ride?

Message In A Bottle

Sending out an S.O.S - you need to see this show! Presented by Universal Music UK and Sadler’s, this one was created by five-time Olivier Award nominee Kate Prince, and is set to the mastermind music of 17-time Grammy Award winner, Sting.

The show takes us to an unplifting celebration within the serene village of Bebko, but when a sudden attack threatens the peace and prompts life-altering changes. Siblings Leto, Mati and Tana must fight to survive. Message in a Bottle explores humanity and optimism, with some global themes of immigration and displacement thrown in for good measure. It is inspired by Sting’s ‘Desert Rose’ and focuses on dynamic footwork, thrilling dance genres, and breathtaking athleticism. There’s all of Sting’s iconic melodies too, including ‘Every Breath You Take,’ ‘Roxanne,’ and ‘Fields Of Gold’...no wonder its such a resounding success!

La Bamba!

By combining Latin, R&B and epic rock and pop, La Bamba! celebrates the unifying power of music itself. The story follows 17-year old Latina Sofia, born and raised in Los Angeles, who possesses an innate rhythm that will shape the course of her destiny. Sofia's journey, guided by musical idols and family support, uncovers the profound impact of a single decision on her path to stardom and legend.

Bolstered by a terrific trio, including Strictly Come Dancing’s Pasha Kovalev, Siva Kaneswaran from The Wanted and rising star Inês Fernandez, La Bamba! is directed by multi-award-winning American director Ray Roderick and showcases a symphony of Latin music, spanning traditional melodies to contemporary hits, arranged by acclaimed maestro Alfonso Casado-Trigo. This year, Latin culture and heritage are the ultimate summer celebration!

Malevo

Director and choreographer Matías Jaime leads Malevo in reimagining the traditional Malambo dance with a touch of modern flair. Malevo are a dynamic, all-male troupe making their eagerly-awaited UK debut so that UK audiences can experience Argentine Malambo like never before!

Fusing flamenco, thunderous live drumming, boleadoras, Gaucho’s leather and stone hunting tools, Malevo pushes the boundaries of dance. Their electrifying choreography features energetic stomping (zapateados) and lightning footwork (cepillados). With a history of collaborations including Latin pop star Ricky Martin and a standout performance on America's Got Talent, Malevo has earned global acclaim.

Myra DuBois - Be Well (Peacock Theatre)

This queen is giving Eckhart Tolle a run for his money! The self-help craze is all the rage, and MraDuBois has embraced it with ease. A guru of entertainment, her manifesto is life-changing, even if just for one night!

Myra rose to fame touring the burlesque scene and forming a partnership with Bianca Del Rio. Now she is gracing Sadler’s Wells with her show Be Well, which essentially presents her AdMyrism manifesto live on stage. The queen of self-help knows how to captivate an audience and tickle their funny bone. Not only that, but her wellness sermon incorporates acting, writing, wellness guidance (naturally), singing, and even energy work, making it practically a therapeutic session in itself.

Myra has made a lasting impression with remarkable performances at prestigious venues, including the London Palladium, London Hippodrome, Royal Festival Hall, and Soho Theatre. In 2020, Myra made a splash on Britain’s Got Talent and continues to offer interactive self-help seminars, such as the popular A Problem Shared.

Kyic City Ballet - A Tribute To Peace

This remarkable ensemble of artists is set to make their debut performances in London at the Peacock Theatre from September 26th to 30th, 2023. Presented by Sadler’s, this event showcases ballet performances by one of Ukraine’s foremost ballet companies. Originally planned as a tour in France, the Kyiv City Ballet found themselves stranded due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Nevertheless, despite the numerous challenges, the company has displayed remarkable perseverance by continuing their training, crafting new programs, and reviving classic works.

The program will feature excerpts from beloved ballets such as Les Sylphides, Tribute to Peace (choreographed by Ivan Kozlov), Carmen, Sirtaki, and Men of Kyiv (a Ukrainian folk dance). Attendees will be treated to a unique evening of ballet that not only showcases the Kyiv City Ballet's resilience and talent but also offers an opportunity to demonstrate support for the people of Ukraine. It's a chance to witness the indomitable spirit and skill of the Kyiv City Ballet in a diverse and captivating program.