The Phantom of the Opera extends its run and releases new images Mar 14, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas The timeless masterpiece, The Phantom of The Opera has announced that it will extend its run until Saturday 2 March 2024, meaning that The Phantom will haunt the French Opera House for many more months! You can also take a look at these new production images that transport you straight into the story's twisted grandeur. Book your tickets for The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty's Theatre today!

About The Phantom of the Opera

Set in the Paris Opera House in the 19th century, The Phantom of the Opera revolves around Christine Daaé, a young and talented soprano who becomes the object of obsession for a mysterious and disfigured musical genius known only as the Phantom.

As Christine's career rises, she begins to receive tutorship from the Phantom, who secretly lives beneath the opera house and manipulates events in order to showcase her talent. Despite her growing fear of the Phantom, Christine is drawn to him and begins to sympathise with his plight. However, the Phantom's possessive behaviour becomes increasingly unstable, jealous and dangerous leading to a heart-wrenching finale.

The cast of The Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of The Opera currently stars Earl Carpenter as The Phantom alongside Holly-Anne Hull as Christine Daaé, Matt Blaker as Raoul, Kelly Glyptis as Carlotta, Matt Harrop as Monsieur Firmin, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, Greg Castiglioni as Ubaldo Piangi, Francesca Ellis as Madame Giry and Ellie Young as Meg Giry. At certain performances, the role of Christine Daaé is played by Paige Blankson.

From Monday 3 April, Jon Robyns joins the company as The Phantom.

The cast is completed by Hollie Aires,Connor Carson, Corina Clark, Michelle Cornelius, Edward Court, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Serina Faull, James Gant, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Emma Harris, Yukina Hasebe, Thomas Holdsworth, Olivia Holland-Rose, Jacob Hughes, Grace Hume, James Hume, Tim Morgan, Michael Robert-Lowe, Eve Shanu-Wilson, Tim Southgate, Anouk Van Laake, Jasmine Wallis, Ralph Watts, Skye Weiss, Simon Whitaker, Lizzie Wofford and Andrew York.

The creatives of The Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of the Opera is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Charles Hart, and Additional Lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. Book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the novel ‘LeFantôme de l’Opera’ by Gaston Leroux, with Orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Musical Supervision is by Simon Lee. The Production Design is by Maria Björnson and the Set Design is adapted by Matt Kinley.

The Phantom of the Opera tickets are available now!

He lurks in the shadows, ready to unleash his reign of terror…his name is The Phantom!