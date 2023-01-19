Menu
    The Phantom of the Opera announces new casting

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    The Phantom of the Opera is a hauntingly beautiful and psychologically dense tale that has influenced a wave of modern blockbuster musicals. Since its beginnings in London in 1986, The Phantom of the Opera has enchanted the eyes and ears of 145 million people in 183 cities in 17 languages. Now, thousands more will witness as a new phantom comes to terrorise the cast and the crew of the French Opera House! Book your tickets today to see the new star-studded cast of The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty’s Theatre!

    The Phantom of the Opera's new cast 

    Jon Robyns is set to play The Phantom from Monday 3 April 2023. Robyns is currently enjoying standing ovations and critical acclaim in the role of Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, other credits include Memphis, Dessa Rose, Spamalot, The Wedding Singer, Sister Act and Legally Blonde. His television credits include BBC’s Holby City and Nativity Rocks.

    Holly-Anne Hull will play Christine Daaé from Monday 23 January. Since 2021, Hull has played the alternate Christine Daaé, and played Christine in the UK & Ireland Tour of Phantom. Hull's other theatre credits include Old Friends Gala, Les Misérables, Loserville, Copacabana and Robin Hood. Hull also reached the quarter-finals of The Voice UK

    Paige Blankson joins the production as alternate Christine Daaé from Monday 13 February, playing the role at specific performances. Paige Blankson made her professional debut in 2021 as Cosette in the UK and Ireland tour of Les Misérables.

    From Monday 13 February to Saturday 1 April, Earl Carpenter will reprise his role as The Phantom.

    They join Matt Blaker as Raoul, Kelly Glyptis as Carlotta, Matt Harrop as Monsieur Firmin, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, Greg Castiglioni as Ubaldo Piangi, Francesca Ellis as Madame Giry and Ellie Young as Meg Giry and many more!

    The Phantom of the Opera synopsis 

    Inspired by Gaston Leroux’s 1910 horror novel, The Phantom of the Opera details a musical prodigy who lurks deep beneath an exquisite Paris opera house and is scorned by society for a facial deformity - he is known as the legendary Phantom. When the Phantom meets young Christine, he dreams of teaching her to be an operatic superstar. However, the story becomes one of complication, as our Phantom falls more in love with each song and when a young man from Christine's past pays a visit a fiery rage and a desire for dangerous threats towards the Opera House are ignited. 

    The creatives of The Phantom of the Opera 

    The Phantom of the Opera is set to an incredible score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with lyrics by Charles Hart and additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. The Phantom of the Opera has a book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber and is based on the novel Le Fantôme de l’Opera by Gaston Leroux, with orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Musical Supervision is by Simon Lee, with production design by Maria Björnson and set design adapted by Matt Kinley. Originally directed by Harold Prince, this production is directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn.

    The Phantom of the Opera tickets are available now! 

    Be pierced by the most beautiful music of the night.

