Getting to know all of The King and I songs

Rogers and Hammerstein’s The King and I transports theatregoers away to 1800s Bangkok. It's an institution in musical theatre, for good reason. Originally staged in 1951, it’s a beautiful show about a widow named Anna who travels to Siam (now known as Thailand) to tutor the King’s children. Unfamiliar with the customs and lifestyle, Anna initially finds settling in difficult. But as her relationship grows with the King, and those that live in his palace, a bond is formed, and lives are changed forever.

The musical made its West End debut in 1953, and is still beloved by UK audiences today. There have been countless revivals in the following decades, most recently in 2018 at the London Palladium, and 2024 at the Dominion Theatre.

One of the reasons it’s still loved and relevant is The King and I songs. You may even sing (or whistle) them in your everyday life without knowing. So we’re here to give a run-down of each of them.

All of The King and I songs

There are 15 The King and I songs in total. Many are sung by Anna and the King, with others sung by Tuptim and other key The King and I characters.

I Whistle a Happy Tune

To comfort her fearful son, Anna sings 'I Whistle a Happy Tune' as the pair arrive in Bangkok. The opening number gives Louis - Anna’s child - the skills to hide his apprehension and overcome his nerves.

My Lord and Master

Performed by Tuptim - a slave brought from Burma to be one of the King’s wives - 'My Lord and Master' expresses the young woman’s hopes of doing a good job and being accepted.

Hello, Young Lovers

Sharing her story, Anna tells the many wives of the King of Siam about her late husband, Tom. During the song, she hopes the young women experience the love she’s felt. She also sympathises with Tuptim and urges her to be brave.

A Puzzlement

Facing conflict with Anna, the King of Siam ponders why the world and his life have become so complicated and uncertain. It’s reprised later in the show by Louis and Prince Chulalongkorn.

The Royal Bangkok Academy

The children and wives sing about how hard they’ve worked to learn English at the Royal Bangkok Academy.

Getting to Know You

Possibly the most famous Rogers and Hammerstein song, 'Getting to Know You' is sung by Anna and the children. During class, they study a map and the children discover how small Siam is when compared to the rest of the world.

We Kiss in the Shadow

A declaration of love between Tuptim and Lun Tha despite the fear of the King finding out, 'We Kiss in the Shadow' is a heartfelt song that gives us hope for Tuptim. The pair ponder their secret meetings and their need to keep their feelings unknown to others.