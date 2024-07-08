Menu
    Getting to know all of The King and I songs

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu

    Rogers and Hammerstein’s The King and I transports theatregoers away to 1800s Bangkok. It's an institution in musical theatre, for good reason. Originally staged in 1951, it’s a beautiful show about a widow named Anna who travels to Siam (now known as Thailand) to tutor the King’s children. Unfamiliar with the customs and lifestyle, Anna initially finds settling in difficult. But as her relationship grows with the King, and those that live in his palace, a bond is formed, and lives are changed forever.

    The musical made its West End debut in 1953, and is still beloved by UK audiences today. There have been countless revivals in the following decades, most recently in 2018 at the London Palladium, and 2024 at the Dominion Theatre.

    One of the reasons it’s still loved and relevant is The King and I songs. You may even sing (or whistle) them in your everyday life without knowing. So we’re here to give a run-down of each of them.

    All of The King and I songs

    There are 15 The King and I songs in total. Many are sung by Anna and the King, with others sung by Tuptim and other key The King and I characters.

    I Whistle a Happy Tune

    To comfort her fearful son, Anna sings 'I Whistle a Happy Tune' as the pair arrive in Bangkok. The opening number gives Louis - Anna’s child - the skills to hide his apprehension and overcome his nerves.

    My Lord and Master

    Performed by Tuptim - a slave brought from Burma to be one of the King’s wives - 'My Lord and Master' expresses the young woman’s hopes of doing a good job and being accepted.

    Hello, Young Lovers

    Sharing her story, Anna tells the many wives of the King of Siam about her late husband, Tom. During the song, she hopes the young women experience the love she’s felt. She also sympathises with Tuptim and urges her to be brave.

    A Puzzlement

    Facing conflict with Anna, the King of Siam ponders why the world and his life have become so complicated and uncertain. It’s reprised later in the show by Louis and Prince Chulalongkorn.

    The Royal Bangkok Academy

    The children and wives sing about how hard they’ve worked to learn English at the Royal Bangkok Academy.

    Getting to Know You

    Possibly the most famous Rogers and Hammerstein song, 'Getting to Know You' is sung by Anna and the children. During class, they study a map and the children discover how small Siam is when compared to the rest of the world.

    We Kiss in the Shadow

    A declaration of love between Tuptim and Lun Tha despite the fear of the King finding out, 'We Kiss in the Shadow' is a heartfelt song that gives us hope for Tuptim. The pair ponder their secret meetings and their need to keep their feelings unknown to others.

    Shall I Tell You What I Think of You?

    While angered and feeling confrontational, Anna runs through the things she wishes she could tell The King. Within the clandestine song, she challenges polygamy, bigamy, her wages, the position of women in his court, and more. But realising her thoughts and biases may hurt the women and children she’s come to know and have affection for, she softens and knows she’ll stay for their benefit.

    Something Wonderful

    Performed by Lady Thiang - The King’s head wife - 'Something Wonderful' is a declaration of affection for the King. While trying to warm Anna to the King, Lady Thiang tells her to accept him for who he is despite his faults, as he can be something wonderful. Like 'You’ll Never Walk Alone' from Carousel, 'Something Wonderful' deals with the concept that women remain loyal and faithful to their husbands no matter what.

    Buddhist Prayer

    Marking the end of Act 1, 'Buddhist Prayer' is sung while the King gathers his family to pray for the success of the King’s meeting with the British. The King also promises to Buddha that Anna will receive her own house as initially contracted.

    Western People Funny

    To greet the British, wives dress in European-style gowns. Finding the clothes to be confining and uncomfortable, the women discuss the downfalls of both the clothes and the Westerners who will come and judge them despite their massive faults.

    I Have Dreamed

    The hopeful song is performed by Lun Tha and Tuptim as they prepare to escape. Expressing their love for each other and the desire to explore their affections while free, 'I Have Dreamed' leads to Anna discovering the pair and their plans.

    The Small House of Uncle Thomas

    For the enjoyment of the British, Tuptim has written a ballet based on a book Anna lent her, Uncle Tom’s Cabin. Her interpretation tells of an evil King and his pursuit of a runaway slave named Eliza. The girl is saved by Buddha, and the King and his hunting party are punished. The song has a strong anti-slavery message, which displeases the King of Siam.

    Song of the King

    While The King is stubborn in his views about women and their place in society, Anna tries to convince him the roles and expectations should be equal. She tries to explain how the West views relationships - all in a secret bid to have him free Tuptim.

    Shall We Dance?

    While explaining the above-mentioned customs, Anna details a European dance. Wanting to learn, The King demands Anna teach him. As they dance, they express their unspoken love that must never be spoken of or revealed to others. This song leads us to see a changed King, who is a prisoner of his own rule. He must live his life longing for Anna and be changed by her forever. It’s yet another favourite of The King and I songs by theatregoers.

