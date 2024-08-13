Roll up! The Greatest Showman is coming to the West End!

Ladies and gents, this is the moment you've waited for! It has been confirmed that the 2017 global phenomenon, The Greatest Showman, will be adapted into a full stage musical. And with the film's award-winning songwriters, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul at the helm, you know it’s going to be the ‘Greatest Show!’
Based on the beloved movie musical, The Greatest Showman stage show tells the inspirational story of P.T. Barnum, a visionary who rose from humble beginnings to create the world-renowned spectacle; the Barnum & Bailey Circus. The groundbreaking travelling show featured a group of unique performers, including a bearded lady and the 82cm tall General Tom Thumb, that challenged societal norms and celebrated diversity. The live production will feature all the magic, music, and heart that fans have come to cherish from the film.
The film about the famous circus certainly didn’t make peanuts! Starring Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Keala Settle, the feel-good show became a box office smash, making $435 million worldwide. This was mainly due to the Golden Globe winning score.