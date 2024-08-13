Roll up! The Greatest Showman is coming to the West End! Aug 13, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Ladies and gents, this is the moment you've waited for! It has been confirmed that the 2017 global phenomenon, The Greatest Showman, will be adapted into a full stage musical. And with the film's award-winning songwriters, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul at the helm, you know it’s going to be the ‘Greatest Show!’ Based on the beloved movie musical, The Greatest Showman stage show tells the inspirational story of P.T. Barnum, a visionary who rose from humble beginnings to create the world-renowned spectacle; the Barnum & Bailey Circus. The groundbreaking travelling show featured a group of unique performers, including a bearded lady and the 82cm tall General Tom Thumb, that challenged societal norms and celebrated diversity. The live production will feature all the magic, music, and heart that fans have come to cherish from the film. The film about the famous circus certainly didn’t make peanuts! Starring Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Keala Settle, the feel-good show became a box office smash, making $435 million worldwide. This was mainly due to the Golden Globe winning score.

The Musical Minds Behind the Magic

At the heart of The Greatest Showman's success are the dynamic songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The award-winning composers behind the film’s iconic soundtrack, have once again lent their musical magic to this stage adaptation, ensuring that the show’s heart-pounding anthems and emotional ballads are as powerful live as they are on-screen. The soundtrack for The Greatest Showman not only topped the Billboard 200 for several weeks but also became the best-selling album of 2018 worldwide. The album has been certified multi-platinum in multiple countries. Before taking Hollywood by storm, Pasek and Paul were already well-known on Broadway for their work on the tear-jerking musical Dear Evan Hansen, which won them the Tony Award for Best Original Score in 2017.

The Greatest rumours

Pasek and Paul have been spotted in London following the announcement, but who will be joining them at the workshops? Although not confirmed, Samantha Barks, who is no stranger to a Disney movie turned musical, having starred in the critically acclaimed Frozen the Musical for the past three years, and Oliver Tompsett (& Juliet, We Will Rock You) have been rumoured to be involved in the project.

The New York Post recently suggested that the highly anticipated adaptation will play at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in 2026, and will be directed by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon), who is also heading the 2025 production of Hercules at the same venue.

