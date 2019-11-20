The Glee Club revival to star Bill Ward Nov 20, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Richard Cameron’s hit play is set to return in 2020, produced by London’s Kiln Theatre along with Out of Joint and Cast. It will come to the off-West End theatre for a strictly limited run from 4 June to 27 June 2020. The highly acclaimed revival set to come to London next summer has just revealed its first exciting casting announcement. Tickets for The Glee Club are booking now, and you won’t want to miss the opportunity to see this poignant play starring Bill Ward so be sure to secure yours for the best available seats!

Bill Ward to star in Richard Cameron's The Glee Club

The Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Apollo Theatre) and Coronation Street (ITV) star Bill Ward has just been announced to star in the revival of Richard Cameron’s The Glee Club at Kiln Theatre in summer 2020. The English actor is most recognisable for his role as Charlie Stubbs in Coronation Street and James Barton in Emmerdale. As well as his various roles across popular tv shows, he also has theatre credits, the most recent of which was the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle in the West End production of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. His other theatre credits include Viva Forever (Piccadilly Theatre), The Hairy Ape (Southwark Theatre) and Million Dollar Quartet (Noel Coward Theatre).

The Glee Club creative team

The new production of The Glee Club will be directed by Kate Wasserberg, with assistant direction from Gavin Jones and associate direction from Sita Thomas. There will be musical direction and sound design by Dyfan Jones, design by Mark Bailey, and lighting design by Katy Morison.

What is The Glee Club about?

Cameron’s play is about five Doncaster miners who are in the element of their glory days but that just might be coming to an abrupt end sooner than they could have expected. Set in the summer of 1962, The Edlington Miners’ Glee Club are readying themselves for the local gala when it dawns on them that times are changing. This hilarious play shares stories from a group of unlikely friends and the close bonds that were formed through their experiences in the pit whilst singing songs with a bunch of men.

The Glee Club London tickets are booking now from £18

Tickets for The Glee Club at the Kiln Theatre are available from just £18. Richard Cameron’s play premiered back in 2002 and the revival has been long-awaited, and with the addition of this exciting casting news, it won’t be a surprise when tickets for this super limited engagement are all snatched up!

