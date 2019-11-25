The early bird gets the worm; Black Friday deals! Nov 25, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali (Updated on Oct 30, 2023) There’s no doubt we’re going to have amazing deals for you at the end of the week for Black Friday but why wait? Don’t let the anticipation of lots of great offers hold you back, you can save on your favourite West End shows today! Whether you want to secure affordable tickets for Girl From The North Country for when it comes to London’s Gielgud Theatre or you’re desperate to see the West End’s favourite drag queen wannabe step into the spotlight at a discounted price, then we’ve got the deal for you.

Save on West End Everybody's Talking About Jamie tickets!

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Save up to £44! 🎫

Recently this dazzling musical celebrated two years and its still the talk of the West End. This is a show all about acceptance of being who you are and whoever you want to be. Jamie New is just sixteen years old and he wants to be a drag queen, but bullies stand in his way of being fabulous. Well, at least they try to. Despite the discrimination he faces, with the support of his friends and family, Jamie stands proud, in six-inch stilettos no less, and is proud of who he is. This feel-good musical will be sure to warm you from the heart outwards and fight off the harshest of winters! Everybody’s Talking About Jamie tickets are the ultimate treat and whether it’s for yourself or a Christmas present, you can save now with tickets from £19!





The Woman In Black

Save up to £34! 🎫

Halloween may be well out of the way now but how about a nightmare before Christmas? The Woman In Black tickets have been some of the most popular in the West End for over 30 years. This thrilling play will immerse you into a terrifying realm of ghostly drama. Follow Arthur Kipps, a young solicitor, as he attempts to discover the tragic secrets that lie in the mystery of Eel Marsh House. Get your tickets for The Woman In Black and save today and join the 7 million people that have witnessed this gripping live theatre experience.





Witness for the Prosecution

Save up to £36!

The most perfectly suitable venue, London County Hall puts you in an actual courtroom for the most lifelike immersive experience. Witness Agatha Christie’s gripping play that will have you on the edge of your seat with each turn and plot twist. Leonard Vole is on the stand having been accused of the murder of an elderly widow. Did he kill her to inherit her fortune or will he convince you of his innocence? Both you and the jury can decide for yourself! Don’t miss out on this unique and thrilling immersive drama and save when you book your tickets for Witness for the Prosecution with us today as part of our early bird Black Friday sales!





Girl From The North Country

Save up to £27! 🎫

Also referred to as the Bob Dylan musical, this epic delight of a show is set to return to London for a limited run from 10 December 2019 to 1 February 2020 and you’re not going to want to miss out on this incredible work by Conor McPherson. Tickets for Girl From The North Country at the West End’s Gielgud Theatre are available now and you can save on them today with our Black Friday deal. This Olivier Award-winning musical is set in Dylan’s hometown, Duluth, Minnesota, during the Great Depression. The story follows the Laine family who are struggling to keep their home and keep it all together. Nick’s family seems to be falling apart but he thinks he just might have the solution to solve all their problems.

