The Doctor to transfer to the West End in 2020 starring Juliet Stevenson

Following the sell-out, critically acclaimed run at the Almeida Theatre, this production from multi-award-winning director Robert Icke has been announced to transfer to the West End in April 2020!

What is The Doctor about?

The Doctor is loosely adapted from Arthur Schnitzler’s Professor Bernhardi but amplified by Robert Icke to not only focus on handling religion but also gender, race and class. Icke also completely changes up the original by having women and black actors play roles originally occupied by men and white actors. This brilliant new play takes a close look at medical ethics and whether political identity has a place in the field of medicine. When a young woman gets taken critically ill at a private hospital, this ordinary day is turned on its head when a priest arrives to bless the woman but her doctor refuses him entry. The subject divides an already divided nation, but which side will society take?

Robert Icke and the creative team

The Doctor is directed by Robert Icke for his final production at the Almeida Theatre as Associate Director. His work at the Almeida has seen him adapt and direct various productions that later transferred to the West End, Broadway and National and International tours. His Almeida productions include The Wild Duck, Mary Stuart, Uncle Vanya and Hamlet. His recent work outside of the Almeida sees him go international with the likes of The Crucible (Theater Basel), Oedipus (Toneelgroep Amsterdam and Edinburgh International Festival), and Orestie (Schauspiel Stuttgart). He is the youngest recipient of the Best Director Olivier Award. His other awards include the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Director, the Critics’ Circle Award and the UK Theatre Award.

The creative team will also include Hildegard Bechtler (designs), Natasha Chivers (lighting design), Tom Gibbons (sound and composition), and Julia Horan (casting).

A spotlight on Juliet Stevenson

The Doctor will be the third production that will make a West End transfer for Juliet Stevenson and Robert Icke. The other two productions are the massively acclaimed Hamlet and Mary Stuart. Stevenson’s Almeida credits also include Duet For One, which also made a West End transfer. Her other recent theatre credits include Wings and Happy Days (Young Vic). Her work in theatre has seen her have extensive relationships with the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal Court and the National Theatre. As well as her work in theatre, Stevenson has various credits on both the big and small screens. Her film credits include Let Me Go, Bend It Like Beckham, Being Julia and Mona Lisa Smile. Her television credits include Riviera, Atlantis, One of Us and The Enfield Haunting. Stevenson is critically acclaimed and as well as her Olivier Award for Death in the Maiden in 1991, she has also been nominated for four Olivier Awards and five BAFTAs. Stevenson was also awarded the CBE in 1999.

The production finishes in just a few days at the Almeida Theatre but don't worry about missing out on this sell-out smash hit as tickets for The Doctor at the West End's Duke of York's Theatre are on sale now! Performances will begin 20 April 2020 for a limited 12-week run

