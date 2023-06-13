The Dads Taking Centre Stage This Fathers Day Jun 13, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Dad, Pops, Pa, Designated Driver, whatever you call them, dads have a knack for providing love, guidance, and the occasional, or maybe more frequent, eye-roll-inducing ‘joke’. No matter the way they choose to communicate, they make it known that we’re cared for and seen. In the world of theatre, a number of dads and father figures have taken centre stage with their quirks, wisdom, and unyielding dedication to their families. From the tender-hearted to the comically clueless, these characters have taught us valuable life lessons and helped us appreciate the leading man in our lives, whether they’re bonded by blood, by love, or by memories. So this Fathers’ Day, we have rounded up some of the best dads and father figures that call the West End stage their home!

1. Sam, Bill, Harry (Mamma Mia!)

Three dads for the price of one (and we know how frugal fathers can be, especially when we accidentally leave the kitchen light on…). In this feel-good smash-hit musical, Sophie’s potential papas: Sam, Bill, and Harry prove that there is more to being a dad than just DNA.

Despite their different personalities and backgrounds, each of Donna’s past suitors steps up to the challenges of fatherhood when they receive an invitation to their could-be-daughter’s wedding. Harry is a loving and supportive father figure, offering emotional stability and wise advice to Sophie when she needs it most. He is eager to be a dad, enjoying having this new person in his life and being reunited once again with Donna. Bill shows a genuine interest in Sophie's well-being and offers her words of wisdom whilst also embracing the joyous moments that can be found on the Greek Island, whilst Sam tries to make amends for his absence in her life as they bond over their shared artistic passions Each man displays the qualities needed to be a Super Trouper dad, and each is more than deserving to walk Sophie down the aisle, but at the end of the day it could only be one person… want to find out who?

2. Jean Valjean (Les Misérables)

Valjean may not be Cosette’s biological father, but he soon becomes her doting dad when her mother, Fantine, tragically dies. Rescuing the orphaned girl from a life of abuse and neglect, Valjean provides her with a safe and nurturing environment. His immense love, sacrifice, guidance, protection, and positive influence help Cosette grow from the scared child at the start of the musical into a confident and courageous woman.

Though he can be accused of being overprotective, Valjean all but traps his daughter in a lavish townhome, it would be hard not to forgive him for his precautions. He hasn’t loved anyone before Cosette came into his life and, after paying 500 francs to the Thénardiers, and knowing they would still try and take her back for another payday, he is wary of those who come too close to her. However, he later puts his own fears to one side and risks his life for Cosette’s happiness, even if that means she leaves him for another man.

3. Mufasa (The Lion King)

As King of the pride land, Mufasa is an affectionate and noble leader, ensuring that his subjects, and son Simba, feel loved and valued. Mufasa teaches Simba important life lessons about responsibility, courage, and the Circle of Life, guiding him to become a wise and compassionate ruler. It’s not all lectures and chores, however, he also let his shampoo advert-worthy hair down, and lets loose, playing with Simba and letting him be the cub he deserves to be.

Even after his death, Mufasa's teachings continue to influence Simba's choices and actions. Simba often seeks guidance from Mufasa's spirit, reflecting on the lasting impact of his father's love and wisdom. Mufasa's legacy as a great dad lives on through the lessons he instilled in Simba and is embodied in the young lion king himself.

4. Harry Potter (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child)

When Harry looked into the Mirror of Erised, he sees the family he lost staring back at him. Now, in the latest magical instalment, the boy who lived has grown up with a family of his own.

Like his magical mentors at Hogwarts, Harry encourages his children to be true to themselves and supports them in their endeavours. Though he doesn't always agree with their choices, and at the beginning of the show lets them know this in no uncertain terms, Harry eventually comes to terms with the realisation that he doesn't always know what's best for his children and is willing to listen and understand their perspectives.

Harry also recognises good advice and takes it on board, even when it comes from his former enemy, Draco. This is because he (eventually) recognises his own shortcomings as a father and, instead of stubbornly defending his decisions, tries to learn from his mistakes.

Harry demonstrates his willingness to make sacrifices for the sake of his family's well-being. He puts himself in danger to protect his loved ones and is ready to do whatever it takes to keep them safe. He is a complicated character, who sometimes finds it hard to be a dad, but he’s willing to work on himself and his relationships.

5. George McFly (Back to the Future)

When is a dad, not a dad? When he’s your teenage best friend. Sure, this relationship may need some therapy when everyone’s older (why does their son look exactly like Calvin, George’s BFF, and Lorraine’s would-be boyfriend?) but if we can suspend our belief with time travel, then we’ll let that one slide too.

George sacrifices himself for his family, not in the throw-myself-in-front-of-an-actual-stampede kind of way that Mufasa does, but through smaller, sometimes overlooked, acts. He works extremely hard in a job that he hates, under his former bully, Biff, to provide for his 3 children and wife, even if he’s too busy working to enjoy the fruits of his labour himself.

He also tries to instil confidence in his children claiming, ‘If you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything’ and actively encourages Marty to work on his music and follow his passions. When George was a teenager he lacked this confidence, which saw him become the nervous and downtrodden man we see at the beginning of the musical, but he is determined not to let the same thing happen to his kids.