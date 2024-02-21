The Choir of Man announces new cast Feb 21, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Welcome to the Jungle Sam Ebenezer (The Mousetrap), Sam Pope (Bat Out of Hell) and Olugbenga Adelekan! The greatest pub in the world has opened its doors to a new gang of friendly faces, and they’ll be propping up the bar until 29 September 2024! Don’t wait until last orders to book your tickets to this multi award-winning musical, reserve your stool at Britian’s best boozer today!

The Choir of Man cast

Happy hour has been extended, and pub regulars; Adam Bayjou (Les Misérables) The Hard Man, Michele Maria Benvenuto (The Choir of Man – Norwegian Cruise Line) The Maestro, Ben Goffe (Hex) The Handyman, Luke Conner Hall (Bat Out of Hell) The Romantic and Mark Irwin (The Commitments) The Barman are here to stay.

Sam Ebenezer (The Mousetrap) will join the choir of men as The Poet, having previously performed in the ensemble. He will be joined by Sam Pope (Bat Out of Hell) as The Joker and Olugbenga Adelekan, who will make his West End debut as The Pub Bore.

Heading to London from down under (we hope they aren’t expecting Fosters on tap!) will be Robert Godfrey (The Choir of Man at Sydney Opera House) as The Beast, alongside Seán Keany (Once in Concert) and Richard Lock (original Beast in the West End) as swings.

Alex James Ellison (Fiver) joins Keany and Lock as a swing, alongside Niall Woodson who continues in this role.

The brilliant on-stage band is comprised of Emmanuel Nana Kwasi Bonsu on drums, Jack Hartigan on guitar, Darius Luke Thompson on violin and Sam Tookey on bass.

What is The Choir of Man about?

The tuneful tavern has more singalong hits then a works night out at Lucky Voice (and thankfully doesn’t have Ian from accounts on the mic). Featuring hits from Queen to Katy Perry, the community of men who frequent The Jungle bond through their joy of singing, and their love of an ice-cold pint (which are poured from the on stage tap).

Highlighting the importance of male friendships and exploring what it means to be a modern man, The Choir of Man is a jubilant celebration of platonic love.

The creatives of The Choir of Man

Tom Brandon (the original Hard Man) serves as associate director, alongside director, and the shows creator, Nic Doodson. Lee Freeman is the musical director, with Adam Hiltonas as the associate movement director.

The Choir of Man has musical supervision, vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Jack Blume, movement direction and choreography by Freddie Huddleston, monologues written by Ben Norris, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, sound design by Sten Severson and costume design and associate scenic design by Verity Sadler.

Book The Choir of Man tickets today.

Quench your thirst for a funny, feel-good musical and book your tickets now. Cheers!