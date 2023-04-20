The best songs from A Strange Loop Apr 20, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Immerse yourself in the dazzling score of A Strange Loop that blends elements of gospel, R&B, and musical theatre to create a sound that is unlike anything you’ve ever heard before! The story follows Usher, a black queer writer who writes a play about a black queer writer in a struggle to transcend the limitations of identity and his own self-beliefs. Supported by the likes of Jennifer Hudson, Mindy Khaling and Billy Porter A Strange Loop is written by Michael R. Jackson and is heading straight for the West End from Broadway, So relax and listen along with your streaming service of choice - here are the best songs from A Strange Loop that you can listen to here!

The best songs from A Strange Loop

Intermission Song

This bouncy number (which was performed on The Tonight Show) draws inspiration from classic musical theatre numbers and throws us straight into Usher’s Thoughts as they repeatedly call out his name.

The song's rapid-fire sequence of unanswered inquiries, the main one being "How many minutes 'til the end of intermission?” shows that there is a sense of urgency and anxiety around Usher and that he is struggling to create something meaningful while also facing a lack of resources and support. The thoughts that follow ruminate on the various obstacles and criticisms that Usher might face, from accusations of being repetitive or overly ambitious to the challenges of navigating a system that is biased against him.

All the while, as Usher scrambles in his head trying to figure out how to write his self-referential musical, he is simply ringing the intermission bells at his job as a Broadway usher. On the outside, he is an usher, but on the inside, these thoughts are never-ending. We’ve all had days where our minds just won’t shut up (but in this case, the giddy beat is a bonus).

A Strange Loop

The title track perfectly encapsulates the central theme of the play and Usher breaks the fourth wall to share his journey with us (who doesn’t love it when that happens?). Usher introduces himself as the writer of the story, someone who has been barely scraping by in life. However, despite the struggles he has faced, he wakes up every morning and tells himself to try. This sentiment reflects the resilience and perseverance that has been with him from the start…cue the tears.

As the song progresses, we see Usher come full circle, back where he started at "Intermission Song." but something has changed. He is now more comfortable in his own skin, accepting of his Blackness and queerness, and no longer feels the need to conform to societal expectations.

This acceptance is a testament to his growth and development as a character. The musical leaves Usher's journey unfinished, but we can be certain of one thing: his journey will ultimately lead to success. Through the titular track, we are reminded of the importance of self-acceptance and the power of resilience in the face of adversity.

Memory Song

‘Memory Song’ was the first song to be written for A Strange Loop but finds an important place in the setlist, it is the second to last song to be performed and emerges after a tumultuous sequence of events.

Its simple piano melody gradually progresses into a rich and intricate soundscape, mirroring Usher's inner fight as he desperately looks for a way to reconcile his past traumas with his current reality.

With moving lyrics touching on themes of guilt and shame, the song traverses Usher's memories as his voice gracefully glides over the melody. As the track progresses, he moves from reminiscing about "one lone black gay boy I knew who chose to turn his back on the Lord" to a collective reflection on "all those black gay boys I knew who chose to go on back to the Lord." This transition culminates in a chorus of voices supporting him, and he is no longer alone and is beginning to accept his experience. Thus, the loop has been looped, marking a significant shift in Usher's journey and a heartfelt lightbulb moment!

Inner White Girl

Usher introduces the concept of his ‘inner white girl’, which represents the confident, desirable aspect of himself that he is striving to unleash. Usher portrays white girls as being able to embody a range of qualities that society deems attractive, such as being cool, tall, vulnerable, luscious, wild, unwise, shy, introspective, and mesmerising. Usher believes that his outward Blackness hinders him from embodying these traits, so seeks refuge in an inner persona.

The notion of the ‘inner white girl’, is a powerful metaphor for the process of self-discovery and self-acceptance. It highlights the complexities of race, gender, and identity in contemporary society and encourages individuals to explore and embrace all aspects of themselves, regardless of societal norms and expectations. It shows how easily we latch on to what we perceive to be acceptable, while the missing piece of the puzzle sits right in front of us - our authenticity.

Boundaries

‘Boundaries’ is a tribute to the universal struggle of knowing our worth. The song speaks to everyone, regardless of age, gender, race, or sexuality and is a reflection of the human experience.

Set against simple and beautiful acoustic notes, it chronicles Usher's journey as he comes to the realisation that he must learn to love and respect himself instead of seeking validation from white men.

He ponders, "What are my boundaries?" and repeatedly questions himself with the refrain, "Why did I do that? What did that do for me?" The song gradually ascends to a triumphant crescendo that fills the heart with hope. As he sings the final verse, his voice soars and you can feel his soul-stirring as he declares, "Why do I bow down and please people? I cannot know true freedom without clear boundaries. Until I draw the lines, I have no boundaries”.

A Strange Loop tickets are available now!

This metafictional musical and its glorious soundtrack will leave you wanting to discover your own inner power and freedom!