The Artists of Live Aid and Their Best Moments

On the morning of July 13, 1985, 1.9 billion people tuned in to see some of the world's greatest musical talents come together to raise funds for famine relief in Africa. The event's power over the world was undeniable, and Live Aid set the standard for future fundraising concerts by raising approximately £150 million for the cause. 160,000 people at Wembley clapped their hands in unity. It was the ultimate celebration of Rock n' Roll.

Queen

When thousands of fans clapped to Radio Ga Ga, it reminded us that music is powerful enough to unite people of all backgrounds. When most people think of Live Aid, they think of this exact moment. Led by Freddie Mercury, Queen’s performance was mind-blowing, but on a different level. No one else was doing it quite like them, and their performance has been hailed as one of the greatest in rock history.

Mercury had the crowd in his hands that day. He ticked off classics like ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ with ease and otherworldly vocals. A scene in the biographical film Bohemian Rhapsody is dedicated to his performance, and when you see what was happening in his life at the time, it makes the performance even more inspiring and heartbreaking.

U2

These Dublin lads had released four albums up until this point. They waited backstage, starstruck by the iconic names amongst them. When they stepped out, things didn’t go to plan, but they would go on to give one of the most moving and memorable performances in history, which many consider to be the moment that catapulted U2 to global stardom.

During his 14-minute transcendent rendition of ‘Bad’, after aptly singing ‘Set your spirit free, I'd lead your heart away, see you break, break away, into the light’. Bono, the band's lead vocalist, climbed down from the stage to embrace fans and dance with them, making the vast open space of Wembley feel like an intimate gig.

U2's set was improvised without intention, and that’s where the magic happened. They planned to perform a set of their greatest hits, but Bono was searching for something more to grab the world's attention. His determination to make physical contact with the crowd and the effort he put in led to the brilliant 14-minute rendition of ‘Bad’, and drove home the message of togetherness. The band left the stage thinking that their careers were over, but little did they realise that they had just given the greatest performance of their lives.

Elton John

It’s no easy feat performing just before Queen, but Elton John was up to the task. Dressed in the most extravagant glam rock attire and armed with a catalogue of hits, such as 'I'm Still Standing,' 'Rocketman,' and a magnificent rendition of Marvin Gaye's 'Can I Get A Witness.' Elton successfully delivered an outstanding performance on the keys. His duet with George Michael marked the start of something special.

Their collaboration on 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me,', struck a chord with the audience and solidified George Michael's status as the defining voice of a generation. Six years later in 1991, the song was officially released and sky-rocketed to No. 1 in the UK and US.

David Bowie

Heroes is a truly life-affirming song that has the power to make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up. Backed by an incredible live band, Bowie's electrifying rendition of the anthem elicited one of the most positive audience reactions of the entire event and uplifted the entire stadium. Towards the end, Bowie can be seen singing the chorus directly to the front rows of the crowd, who joyfully sing the lyrics back to him in sheer admiration. It’s a moment that has the potential to bring tears to anyone's eyes.

After the concert, David Bowie expressed his love for Live Aid in a backstage interview, suggesting that it should become an annual tradition. He personally dedicated the song to his son and, rather broadly, all the children of the world. It’s no wonder that each decade, the song finds its way back to the next generation.

Tina Turner & Mick Jagger

Pumped with adrenaline, raw emotion and a taste of rebellion - the King and Queen of rock 'n roll delivered one of the most iconic moments of the night. Their infectious duet on ‘It's Only Rock 'n Roll (But I Like It)’ crackled with relentless energy.

Throughout their performance, their chemistry, flirtatious banter, and playful interaction with the audience were electric. Tina’s hair was wild, her outfit was eye-catching, and they engaged the massive Live Aid crowd like true rock showmen.

