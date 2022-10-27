Tara Boom set to make her La Clique debut Oct 27, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas It has recently been announced that the foot-juggling, hula hoop extraordinaire Tara Boom is set to join the company of the multi-award-winning, world-class production La Clique. Combining all things cabaret and comedy, La Clique is the ideal gift for anyone this Christmas! For viewings at the Spiegeltent at Leicester Square, tickets for La Clique are available to purchase now.

About Tara Boom

Tara Boom is one of Australia’s favourite unconventional circus performers. Cast to the back of her dance classes as a child, she has risen to cement her place at the forefront of the Australian circus and cabaret scene. She has performed with international companies such as The Briefs Factory, Blunderland, Circus Oz and many more. Her talents have delighted audiences across the world in awe and confusion, proving that no matter what she brings to the table, it will always be unpredictable and unforgettable.

About La Clique

The spellbinding La Clique returns this festive season for a night of genre-defining madness, featuring the very best of circus, comedy and cabaret. The sensational line-up of talent will have your jaw dropping to the floor one moment, and you clutching your belly with laughter the next. The alternative cabaret show has garnered critical acclaim. It has been compared to productions such as Cirque du Soleil and was called its 'more brash, less inhibited and more naked younger sister'.

The cast of La Clique

Also announced to join Tara Boom is variety, comedy and stunt performer Sam Goodburn, who makes riding a unicycle look as easy as walking. Goodburn shares the run with David Pereira who last performed with La Clique in 2019, Pereira is a multidisciplinary artist whose work incorporates a fascinating fusion of acrobatic dance theatre, and physical and visual art.

These incredible performers join the previously announced; Mikeal Bres, breath-taking, gravity-defying Chinese pole act artist; Katherine Arnold and Hugo Desmarais who will blow audiences away with their aerial acts; Ashley Stroud filling the tent with her soulful singing and Jolie Papillon bringing beautiful Burlesque back to La Clique.

Tickets for La Clique are available now

Witness the enthralling cabaret performances of La Clique, unlike any you’ve ever witnessed.