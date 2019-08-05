Sunday Favourites at The Other Palace returns! Aug 5, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali (Updated on Aug 19, 2019) The initial season of Sunday Favourites at The Other Palace was a grand success, so it only makes sense that Lambert Jackson Productions are returning with an autumn season of exclusive, close-up concerts from a range of some of the biggest West End stars. This beautifully intimate space at The Other Palace is the perfect place for a cosy concert and ensures everyone will have a great view of these West End favourites. Sunday Favourites tickets are now available for the second season of this star-studded season so be sure to book yours whilst you can! There are six different stars from London’s stages featured in the new season of Sunday Favourites who will all have headline their own up and close, for one night only concert. Read below to see what West End wonders will perform at The Other Palace…

Sunday Favourites at The Other Palace: Autumn Season

The star-studded Sunday Favourites line up

Aimie Atkinson (15 September)

Making her Sunday Favourites at The Other Palace debut is Olivier Award-nominated Aimie Atkinson. It’s completely accurate to describe her as a queen as she is currently starring as Katharine Howard in the smash-hit musical SIX at London’s Arts Theatre. However, she is completely a queen in her own right, crown or not. For anyone lucky enough to have seen her live in concert in SIX or on the cast recording that is available on Spotify, you know her voice is absolutely phenomenal. Atkinson also has her debut solo album ‘Step Inside Love’, which was released earlier this year. As well as wowing audience at the Arts Theatre she has previously starred in In The Heights, Legally Blonde and The Wizard of Oz. It is without a doubt that Aimie Atkinson’s intimate concert at Sunday Favourites is going to be a showstopping performance and a must-see for any fan of hers.



Alice Fearn (29 September)

It goes without argument that Alice Fearn is one of the most beloved and celebrated West End leading ladies, forever cementing a place in our heart and remembered for her portrayal as Elphaba in Wicked. She just recently finished her impressive three-year stint as the highly adored green-faced witch at London’s Victoria Apollo Theatre. Her other theatre credits include Into The Woods (Regents Park Open Air Theatre), Shrek The Musical (Theatre Royal Drury Lane) and Oliver! (Watermill Theatre). Alice also works as a session singer, her voice features in various popular films including Sweeney Todd, Alice In Wonderland, Mamma Mia and Pirates of the Caribbean. She is a treasured star and of course has many doting fans so be sure to secure your tickets whilst you can.



Joe McElderry (6 October)

If you were lucky enough to catch the debut season of Sunday Favourites then you will be pleased to know that Joe McElderry will be returning for the autumn sessions. Joe will be bringing his UK tour, The Impossible Dream: Celebrating 10 Years of Music to The Other Palace on October 6 for a unique and intimate concert experience. Many will know this pop sensation for being the winner of ITV’s The X-Factor in 2009. He also competed in the series Popstar to Operastar in 2011 and went on to win. Joe is a successful recording artist with 5 top 20 albums to his name. As well as his music career, Joe has had success on stage too, having played the title role in the UK tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. He has also appeared in Thriller Live and The Who: Tommy. Tickets are going fast for this concert and it's not surprising considering McElderry’s loyal fanbase. If you want to see this superstar in action, then you’ll need to act quickly!



David Hunter (27 October)

Who is David Hunter?! He’s only one of the West End’s favourite leading men with a voice as smooth and sweet as honey. David is currently playing the dreamy Dr Pomatter in everyone’s favourite pie show Waitress at the West End’s Adelphi Theatre. He is known for his portrayal of Charlie Price in Kinky Boots, which was at home in the Adelphi prior to Waitress. David is also known for starring as Guy in Once (Phoenix Theatre). You may also recognise him from the TV series, Superstar, which saw contestants compete for a starring role in an arena production of Jesus Christ Superstar; of which he made the semi-finals! David Hunter has the voice and charisma to slot into any leading role but for one night only, he will be his charming self and you have the chance to hear him sing up close. Tickets will not hang around for this Sunday Favourite concert so snap yours up before they’re all gone.



Jason Pennycooke (3 November)

If you want to attend an intimate gig of one of the West End’s brightest all-round superstars, then you’re going to want tickets to see Jason Pennycooke at The Other Palace for his Sunday Favourites session. The Olivier Award-nominated actor and choreographer is currently starring in the West End production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash-hit sensation Hamilton. Pennycooke originated in the roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, which earned him a WhatsOnStage Award for Best Supporting Acting as well as an Olivier Award nomination. Jason has also been nominated for Olivier Awards for his roles as Jacob in La Cage Aux Follies (Menier Chocolate Factory and Playhouse Theatre) and Bobby in Memphis (Shaftesbury Theatre). His other Olivier Award and WhatsOnStage Award-nominations are for his acclaimed work as a choreographer. His choreographed productions include Soul Sister, The Big Life (which he also starred in), and Porgy and Bess. You don’t want to miss the chance to see this incredibly talented performer in a completely unique setting. Get your tickets whilst availability lasts!



Jodie Steele (17 November)

Jodie Steele is stealing the hearts of musical theatre fans here in the West End and all over the UK. This rising West End star is turning the heads of critics and audiences alike, her belting range making her a showstopper every time. Jodie has just finished a stint in the UK tour of Rock of Ages, in which she played Sherrie. Beforehand, is perhaps her most acclaimed performance as Heather Chandler in Heathers, both in the off-West End production at The Other Palace and in the West End’s Theatre Royal Haymarket. Jodie has also donned the green paint and pointy hat as Elphaba in the UK tour of Wicked. She has also appeared in various iconic musicals such as Fame, Jesus Christ Superstar, Legally Blonde and Rent. If you don’t mind getting your face blown off from the power of Jodie’s powerful voice, then this intimate concert is the perfect chance to witness this incredible star up close.



Sunday Favourites at The Other Palace was a great success for its first season meaning that this second autumn season is in demand and when it comes with such a star-studded line up there’s no surprise. Get your tickets to see your West End favourites up close and personal whilst you can.