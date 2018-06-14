Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Strictly Ballroom the Musical

    Posted on | By Laura Franek

    Baz Luhrmann’s beloved and award-winning 1992 film, Strictly Ballroom has been adapted into a glorious, feel-good musical, now showing at London’s Piccadilly Theatre, directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie.  Featuring stars Jonny Labey, Zizi Strallen and Will Young, with a charming company of gorgeous performers that bring over 40 classic chart hits to life, the show sparkles with warmth and vitality that will have you singing and dancing out of your seats and onto London’s streets!

    Strictly Ballroom the Musical

    Will Young plays Wally Strand, our host for the evening’s delights, who guides us through Scott (Labey) and Fran’s (Strallen) modern day Cinderella story with many a song and cheeky remark.  The character is a new addition to previous productions of Strictly Ballroom, set to tighten the narrative and allow the actors to focus on the energetic dance numbers.  Young seems well suited to the role, his character and performance emulating his appearance as the Emcee in the 2013 production of Cabaret, as he joins the onstage band to serenade scenes in a jazz cabaret setting.

    The true heart of the piece lies with the charm and chemistry of Labey and Strallen’s love story.  Gorgeously danced and acted, the brief moments of their sensational singing left us aching to hear more, as the unlikely dance duo defy all odds to reach ballroom greatness.  Meanwhile, an array of colourfully bedazzled costumes adorn the ensemble as they swish and swirl the set across the stage, pumping beauty and vitality into dance numbers from the ballroom competition to the streets of Fran’s neighbourhood.  

    Fans of the movie will not be disappointed, as McOnie’s production follows faithfully to the film in plot and dialogue, and the audience will find themselves clapping and dancing along with delight.  A real feel-good night of theatre, be sure to catch this sequinned success!

    Strictly Ballroom The Musical is currently booking until 20 October. You can book your Strictly Ballroom tickets here.

    Laura Franek
    By Laura Franek

    Laura is an actor and writer based in South London

    Related news

    Mamma Mia The Smash Hit Musical Based on the songs of ABBA

    The hit musical MAMMA MIA! announces a new West End cast

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    The wild and sunny delights of MAMMA MIA! have captivated audiences for over 20 years. Since its ingenious beginnings... Read more

    Black background with red text. Text: TRUTH BEAUTY FREEDOM LOVE. Moulin Rouge. Piccadilly Theatre.

    London’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical announces new casting

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Moulin Rouge! The Musical is heading into its second year at the West End’s Piccadilly Theatre. Baz Luhrmann&rs... Read more

    The Phantom Awaits. Her Majesty

    Top 5 Phantom of the Opera songs #StageySoundtrackSunday

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera has been enchanting audiences in the West End for over 30 years at L... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies