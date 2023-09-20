Menu
    STRANGER THINGS: The First Shadow announces casting for West End premier

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a thrilling new theatrical experience that brings the world of Stranger Things to life in ways never seen before. This immersive adventure, crafted by a highly acclaimed creative team, pushes the boundaries of theatrical storytelling by taking us back to the origins of the Stranger Things story. The full cast for the world premiere of Stranger Things: The First Shadow at London's Phoenix Theatre has been officially revealed.

    About STRANGER THINGS: The First Shadow 

    Hawkings, Indiana, 1959 - before the world turned upside down…

    Hawkins is a small town with small problems, a young Jim Hopper struggles with a car that won’t start, Bob Newby's sister says no to his radio show, and all the while Joyce Maldonado dreams of leaving the town behind. 

    However, when Henry Creel arrives in Hawkins as a new student, his family discovers that starting over is far from simple, as the shadows of the past stretch far and wide in a town where they may be more than meets the eye.

    About Stranger Things

    Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana in the 1980s Stranger Things premiered on Netflix in 2016. The show follows a group of young friends who become involved in a supernatural conspiracy involving government experiments, alternate dimensions, and terrifying monsters from another realm.

    The series is heavily inspired by popular sci-fi and horror films of the 1980s, such as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and has been praised for its nostalgic setting, compelling storylines, and memorable characters.

    Since its premiere, Stranger Things has become a cultural phenomenon, winning numerous awards and inspiring a dedicated fanbase. The show's success has led to the creation of merchandise, spin-off novels, and even a theme park attraction! It has also launched the careers of its young cast members, many of whom have gone on to star in other shows and films.

    The cast and creatives of STRANGER THINGS: The First Shadow

    Directed by Stephen Daldry, with co-direction by Justin Martin, leading the world class award-winning creative team, the cast is Shane Attwooll (Chief Hopper), Kemi Awoderu (Sue Anderson), Chase Brown (Lonnie Byers), Christopher Buckley (Bob Newby), Ammar Duffus (Charles Sinclair), Gilles Geary (Ted Wheeler), Florence Guy (Karen Childress), Max Harwood (Allen Munson), Michael Jibson (Victor Creel), Oscar Lloyd (James Hopper Jr.), Louis McCartney (Henry Creel), Isabella Pappas (Joyce Maldonado), Matthew Pidgeon (Father Newby), Calum Ross (Walter Henderson), Maisie Norma Seaton (Claudia Henderson), Patrick Vaill (Dr Brenner), Lauren Ward (Virginia Creel), Ella Karuna Williams (Patty Newby); with Tricia Adele-Turner, Lauren Arney, Reya-Nyomi Brown, Patricia Castro, Lydia Fraser, Isaac Gryn, Mark Hammersley, Tom Peters, Kingdom Sibanda, Tiana Simone, Danny Sykes and Meesha Turner

    Stranger Things: The First Shadow tickets are available now!

    See the events that took place before the adventures of Eleven, Mike and all of the Stranger Things gang in this incredible stage prequel. Book your tickets for Stranger Things: The First Shadow today!

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

