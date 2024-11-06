Menu
    Stranger Things Day 2024: What Is It And How Can I Celebrate?

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Stranger Things Day, celebrated annually on 6th November, is an unofficial holiday dedicated to fans of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. Marking the anniversary of the disappearance of Will Byers, the annual celebration pays homage to the mystery, adventure, and supernatural thrills of the show, along with its beloved characters and iconic monsters. If you're looking to dive into the world of Demogorgons, Eggo waffles, and Upside Down portals, here’s everything you need to know about Stranger Things Day, and some rad ways to celebrate it!

    What is Stranger Things Day?

    Stranger Things Day was created by Netflix as a way to celebrate the sci-fi series and tease upcoming seasons. It also marks the anniversary of the disappearance of Will Byers, the boy with the bowl cut who vanished whilst cycling home back in 1983. His mysterious disappearance kicked off the chain of supernatural events that fans worldwide have come to adore. Netflix officially recognized Stranger Things Day in 2018, giving fans a chance to celebrate and connect over all things Stranger Things, both online and through in-person events.

    Over the years, Stranger Things Day has evolved into an opportunity for Netflix and fans alike to celebrate the show with exclusive merchandise releases, behind-the-scenes content, teaser drops for upcoming seasons, and even pop-up events in select cities.

    About Stranger Things

    Stranger Things, created by the Duffer Brothers, first premiered on Netflix in July 2016. Set in the 1980s, the series centres around a group of kids in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, who stumble upon a government conspiracy involving a parallel dimension known as the Upside Down (which, until pre-production, was named The Nether). 

    Taking inspiration from classic ’80s films like, E.T., The Goonies, and Stand by Me. The Duffer Brothers packed each and every episode with references to the era's pop culture, music, and fashion. The actors who portray the group of pre-teen nerds and a superhuman girl, were all born two decades after the show it set, meaning they were first introduced to Dungeons and Dragons, legwarmers, and The Clash whilst filming the hit-show! Ironically (and remarkably), Millie Bobby Brown was just ten when she took on the role of Eleven!

    The Stranger Things kids have grown a lot since the first episode aired, all becoming household names across the globe. And the actors aren’t the only ones who have gotten bigger. The series itself has grown exponentially. With its unique blend of sci-fi, horror, humour and a killer soundtrack, Stranger Things has quickly become a cultural phenomenon. By the time Season 3 aired, Stranger Things was watched by over 40 million households in its first four days, making it one of Netflix's most popular original series.

    Stranger Things: The First Shadow

    With the excitement building for Season 5, fans can immerse themselves in the world of Hawkins even further with Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a live stage production that opened in 2023 at the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End.

    The multi award-winning play is set years before the events of the TV series, bringing audiences back to 1959 in Hawkins. Created by TV series writers, The Duffer Brothers, the show is canon within the Stranger Things universe. The play focuses on familiar characters from the series, including Jim Hopper and Joyce Maldonado (later Byers), in their younger days. It explores the origins of the supernatural mysteries that would later consume Hawkins and introduces new characters and storylines that deepen the lore of the Stranger Things universe. Through stunning set design and an atmospheric blend of live effects and storytelling, The First Shadow offers fans a hauntingly beautiful experience that builds on the mythology of the show.

     

    Stranger Things: The First Shadow Awards

    The production picked up the Best Entertainment or Comedy Play and Best Set Design at the 2024 Olivier awards, and the Best New Play at the WhatsOnStage awards. Its star, Louis McCartney, who plays Henry Creel, won the Best Performer in a Play at The Stage Debut awards and Most Promising Newcomer at the Critics Circle Theatre awards. He will be reprising his award-winning role in the Broadway production which is set to open in March 2025.

    Other Ways to Celebrate Stranger Things Day 2024

    Whether you’re a long-time fan, or new to the world of Stranger Things, there are plenty of ways to celebrate. Here are a few ideas to make the most of Stranger Things Day 2024:

    • Watch Party Marathon: Gather friends or family and binge-watch your favourite Stranger Things episodes or even rewatch an entire season. Netflix sometimes hosts watch parties, so keep an eye out for online events!
    • Dress-Up & Cosplay: Embrace the '80s! Dress up as your favourite character — whether it’s Eleven’s pink dress and blonde wig, Dustin’s baseball cap, or Hopper’s Hawaiian shirt. You can even go as a creature from the Upside Down if you’re feeling crafty.
    • Create an Upside Down Photoshoot: Turn a room or corner of your house into the Upside Down using dim lighting, fairy lights, and DIY vines. Capture eerie, creative photos or even record a spooky short video inspired by the show’s look and feel.
    • DIY Dungeons & Dragons Night: Recreate the fun with a D&D game night. You don’t need to be a pro at the game; there are beginner-friendly guides online. Or, just invent your own “Demogorgon Hunt” with friends!
    • Eggo Breakfast Party: Pay homage to Eleven’s favourite snack with a breakfast (or snack) party featuring Eggo waffles. For a fun twist, try adding some strawberries and yoghurt or bacon and maple syrup — Eleven would approve.
    • Share Fan Art or Fan Fiction: Join online communities or social media platforms to share your fan art, fiction, or theories. Stranger Things Day is full of fans posting creative tributes, so it’s a perfect time to share your work or discover others’ creations.
    • Stranger Things Trivia Night: Test your Stranger Things knowledge! You can host a trivia night with friends or play online in fan communities that often host live Stranger Things quizzes on November 6.
    • See Stranger Things: The First Shadow: Go back to the very beginning, and see exactly how the story started. Grab your walkie talkies (but make sure they’re turned off for the show) and call your BFFs to arrange an epic night out at the theatre.  

    Whether you’re dressing up, creating fan art, watching The First Shadow, or simply bingeing your favourite episodes, the day is all about celebrating the unique world and unforgettable characters that have made Stranger Things a global sensation. So go out (or stay in your bedfort) and celebrate it, nerds!

