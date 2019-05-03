Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Stephen Fry brings Mythos Trilogy to London Palladium

    Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach

    Stephen Fry has an epic story to tell and he’s taking it on tour. For the first time in nearly 40 years, Stephen Fry will be going on tour. Something he hasn’t done since his days of touring with comedy partner and friend Hugh Laurie.

    Stephen Fry brings Mythos Trilogy to London Palladium
    Stephen Fry settles in to tell us a tale in Men, the final instalment of the Mythos Trilogy.

    After premiering the shows in Canada last year to great critical and audience response, Stephen Fry has announced that he will bring his Mythos Trilogy on a UK tour. Coming to the London Palladium to do one performance of each of the three shows over the course of two days, Fry is set to perform his loosely scripted shows on 13 and 14 September.

    Based on his book Mythos: The Greek Myths Retold, Fry has divided his Mythos trilogy into three stand-alone full-length plays. Separated into Gods, Heroes, and Men, each show offers an opportunity to heard one of the world’s best storytellers share his wisdom, humour and personal stories. Men will focus on the infamous Trojan War and Odysseus’s fraught journey home, Heroes will delve into the stories of legends like Hercules, Theseus and Perseus while Gods will take us from the very beginning to the Greek pantheon in all its sordid glory. Each show is an epic in and of itself and to be enjoyed individually or in combination with any or all of the other shows. 

    The West End stop will come in the middle of his UK tour which will start at the Edinburgh Festival 19 August and come to an end in Gateshead 23 September. Stephen Fry’s first tour in decades is sure to be a hit with London audiences so whether you want to see only one show or the trifecta, it is best to book now to ensure your seats.

    🎫Purchase tickets to Gods playing 13 September 7.30pm.

    🎫Purchase tickets to Heroes playing 14 September 2.30pm.

    🎫Purchase tickets to Men playing 14 September 7.30pm.

    Sarah Gengenbach
    By Sarah Gengenbach

    Sarah's love of theater was sparked by an enthusiastic drama teacher who wouldn't take no for an answer. These days she's much more comfortable in the audience than on the stage. She's an English teacher and enjoys reading and writing when she's not teaching or at the theater.

    Related news

    Titanique confirms London transfer!

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    All aboard! The off-broadway phenomenon, Titanique, will be setting sail later this year, and it is set to dock in Th... Read more

    Full cast announced for Closer to Heaven

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Ooh, Heaven is a place on Earth with this line up! Casting has today been revealed for the new revival of Jonathan Ha... Read more

    Standing at the Sky’s Edge star Laura Pitt-Pulford tells us what makes her spring, spectacular

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    They’re everyone’s favourite on-again, off-again couple, but Poppy and Nikki’s relationship began l... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies