Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Southbank Centre best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon

    London's Southbank Centre, with its three distinct auditoriums—the Royal Festival Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hall, and Purcell Room—offers a diverse range of performances in a vibrant setting. Established as a cultural hub, the centre provides a dynamic space for unforgettable shows, from classical concerts to contemporary arts. Each auditorium has its own charm and layout, influencing your viewing experience. If you’re planning a visit, choosing the right seat is key to enhancing your enjoyment of the captivating performances. Keep reading to find out which seats offer the best views and make your trip to the Southbank Centre truly exceptional.

    What are the best seats at the Southbank Centre?

    Royal Festival Hall: The best seats are in the Stalls or the Central Circle. Stalls seats offer excellent proximity to the stage and brilliant acoustics, while the Central Circle provides a balanced view of both the stage and the orchestra. Find out more about the best seats and seating plan at the Royal Festival Hall.

    Queen Elizabeth Hall: For the most immersive experience, opt for the front rows of the Stalls, where you’re close to the performers. Alternatively, the Central Balcony offers a superb view and excellent sound quality, giving you a comprehensive perspective of the performance.

    Purcell Room: The prime seats are generally in the front rows of the Stalls. This intimate venue allows for an up-close experience with clear sound and a direct view of the stage, enhancing the overall enjoyment of the performance.

    Each venue offers unique seating advantages, so your choice will depend on whether you prefer proximity or a wider view.

    Southbank Centre seating plan

    Southbank Centre best seats and seating plan

    How many seats are at the Southbank Centre?

    At the Southbank Centre, the seating capacities for the three main venues are:

    Royal Festival Hall: Approximately 2,500 seats.

    Queen Elizabeth Hall: Around 900 seats.

    Purcell Room: About 300 seats.

    Each venue offers a different scale and atmosphere, contributing to the Southbank Centre's diverse cultural programming.

    Are there accessible seats at the Southbank Centre?

    Each venue offers specific accommodations to ensure comfort and ease for all visitors. Ticket offices, toilets, performance and exhibition spaces at the Southbank Centre are fully accessible, as are the cafes, bars, and restaurants.

    Accessible seating is available at all three venues at the Southbank Centre:

    Royal Festival Hall: Accessible seats are located in various areas, including the Stalls, Central Circle, and some in the Balcony. The venue is equipped with ramps and lifts for easy access.

    Queen Elizabeth Hall: Accessible seating is available in the Stalls and on the Central Balcony. The venue has step-free access and facilities for wheelchair users.

    Purcell Room: Accessible seating is provided in the Stalls, with easy access to the venue and facilities.

    What show is on at the Southbank Centre?

    Circa’s Duck Pond, a completely quakers adaptation of Swan Lake, will be leaping into the Royal Festival Hall in December. The Southbank Centre hosts a variety of shows and events throughout the year, ranging from concerts and theatre to talks and exhibitions.

    Hay Brunsdon
    By Hay Brunsdon

    Related news

    Inside Duchess Theatre

    Duchess Theatre best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    London's Duchess Theatre has been a hub of theatrical brilliance for decades. Since its opening in 1929, this his... Read more

    The Devil Wears Prada

    Best Theatre in 2024 - Must See Shows

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    We’re only halfway through, but 2024 has already been a fantastic year for theatre! We’ve been treated to... Read more

    Who are the guys and dolls in Guys & Dolls?

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Based on two short stories by Damon Runyon, the show premiered on Broadway on November 24, 1950, where it ran for 1,2... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies