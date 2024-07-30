Southbank Centre best seats and seating plan

London's Southbank Centre, with its three distinct auditoriums—the Royal Festival Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hall, and Purcell Room—offers a diverse range of performances in a vibrant setting. Established as a cultural hub, the centre provides a dynamic space for unforgettable shows, from classical concerts to contemporary arts. Each auditorium has its own charm and layout, influencing your viewing experience. If you’re planning a visit, choosing the right seat is key to enhancing your enjoyment of the captivating performances. Keep reading to find out which seats offer the best views and make your trip to the Southbank Centre truly exceptional.

What are the best seats at the Southbank Centre?

Royal Festival Hall: The best seats are in the Stalls or the Central Circle. Stalls seats offer excellent proximity to the stage and brilliant acoustics, while the Central Circle provides a balanced view of both the stage and the orchestra. Find out more about the best seats and seating plan at the Royal Festival Hall.

Queen Elizabeth Hall: For the most immersive experience, opt for the front rows of the Stalls, where you’re close to the performers. Alternatively, the Central Balcony offers a superb view and excellent sound quality, giving you a comprehensive perspective of the performance.

Purcell Room: The prime seats are generally in the front rows of the Stalls. This intimate venue allows for an up-close experience with clear sound and a direct view of the stage, enhancing the overall enjoyment of the performance.

Each venue offers unique seating advantages, so your choice will depend on whether you prefer proximity or a wider view.

Southbank Centre seating plan