Shrek The Musical to transfer to London for six weeks in Summer 2024! Nov 14, 2023 It has recently been announced that the acclaimed Broadway and West End sensation, Shrek the Musical, which is currently delighting audiences on its tour, is set to move to the iconic Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith for a limited six-week run in the summer of 2024. Based on the beloved DreamWork's animation, Shrek The Musical contains all the iconic hits and fairytale characters.

What is Shrek The Musical about?

Join Donkey and Shrek on a daring quest to save the cursed, but ever-so-beautiful, Princess Fiona from a castle guarded by a terrifying fire-breathing dragon. This story is what happens when freaks adapt fairy tales, so forget about Hollywood endings and what you’ve read in the story books. This shrek-tastic stage version of the hit film doesn’t require you to travel far far away from London’s Eventim Apollo!

With a production as sharp as a Donkey one-liner, Shrek The Musical is full of ogre-sized fun. Effortlessly blending laugh-out-loud comedy, uplifting dance numbers and a message of self-acceptance – Shrek The Musical proves that 'beautiful ain't always pretty'.

Who are the cast and creatives of Shrek The Musical?

Antony Lawrence as Shrek, Joanne Clifton portraying Princess Fiona, James Gillan in the role of Lord Farquaad, Brandon Lee Sears as Donkey, and Cherece Richards as Dragon are set to take the stage at London's Eventim Apollo from July 19 to August 31, 2024.

Produced by Mark Goucher, Matthew Gale, and Gavin Kalin, this enchanting fairy-tale world of Shrek has undergone a creative makeover by a new team. It brings to life the beloved characters from the Oscar®-winning DreamWorks animated film, featuring the timeless songs and narrative by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori from the original musical.

The accomplished creative team comprises director and choreographer Nick Winston, co-director Sam Holmes (who reprised the role of Lord Farquaad in the previous UK tour), set and costume designer Philip Witcomb, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, casting director Jim Arnold, sound designer Ben Harrison, and projection designer Nina Dunn.

Shrek The Musical tickets are coming soon!

Shrek The Musical is one of the greatest animations of all time in musical form.