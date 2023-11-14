Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Shrek The Musical to transfer to London for six weeks in Summer 2024!

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    That’ll do Donkey! It has recently been announced that the acclaimed Broadway and West End sensation, Shrek the Musical, which is currently delighting audiences on its tour, is set to move to the iconic Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith for a limited six-week run in the summer of 2024. Based on the beloved DreamWork’s animation, Shrek The Musical contains all the iconic hits and fairytale characters. Tickets for Shrek The Musical are not on sale yet, but sign up to be the first to know when they will be available!

    Shrek The Musical to transfer to London for six weeks in Summer 2024!
    Shrek The Musical to transfer to London for six weeks in Summer 2024

    What is Shrek The Musical about?

    Join Donkey and Shrek on a daring quest to save the cursed, but ever-so-beautiful, Princess Fiona from a castle guarded by a terrifying fire-breathing dragon. This story is what happens when freaks adapt fairy tales, so forget about Hollywood endings and what you’ve read in the story books. This shrek-tastic stage version of the hit film doesn’t require you to travel far far away from London’s Eventim Apollo!

    With a production as sharp as a Donkey one-liner, Shrek The Musical is full of ogre-sized fun. Effortlessly blending laugh-out-loud comedy, uplifting dance numbers and a message of self-acceptance – Shrek The Musical proves that ‘beautiful ain’t always pretty’. Don’t let the chance to experience this award-winning tale of acceptance slip away and transform into a story of regret. Be a believer and book Shrek The Musical London tickets now so that you don’t miss this limited run.

    Who are the cast and creatives of Shrek The Musical?

    Antony Lawrence as Shrek, Joanne Clifton portraying Princess Fiona, James Gillan in the role of Lord Farquaad, Brandon Lee Sears as Donkey, and Cherece Richards as Dragon are set to take the stage at London's Eventim Apollo from July 19 to August 31, 2024.

    Produced by Mark Goucher, Matthew Gale, and Gavin Kalin, this enchanting fairy-tale world of Shrek has undergone a creative makeover by a new team. It brings to life the beloved characters from the Oscar®-winning DreamWorks animated film, featuring the timeless songs and narrative by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori from the original musical.

    The accomplished creative team comprises director and choreographer Nick Winston, co-director Sam Holmes (who reprised the role of Lord Farquaad in the previous UK tour), set and costume designer Philip Witcomb, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, casting director Jim Arnold, sound designer Ben Harrison, and projection designer Nina Dunn.

    Shrek The Musical tickets are coming soon! 

    Don’t get outta Shrek’s swamp, dive right in! Don’t miss out on one of the greatest animations of all time in musical form, right in the heart of the West End. Subscribe for further information on Shrek The Musical tickets!

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

    Related news

    Text: The longest running comedy in the West End. The Play That Goes Wrong. Duchess Theatre. Image: Images of the cast stood behind a chaise longe with 2 members of the cast sat down.

    Interview with The Play That Goes Wrong’s Daniel-Check Lucas

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    For his West End debut in The Play That Goes Wrong at London’s Duchess Theatre, Daniel-Check Lucas has fou... Read more

    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, Aldwych Theatre.

    Black Friday has arrived at London Theatre Direct

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Are you looking to catch your favourite stories without breaking the bank? Then you're in luck! The ticket event ... Read more

    Sheridan Smith to star in Opening Night at the Gielgud Theatre

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Nobody does entertainment quite like Sheridan Smith! It has just been announced that the multi-faceted British legend... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies