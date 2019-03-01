Sheridan Smith announced to star in the London Palladium run of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Mar 1, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali (Updated on Mar 11, 2019) Theatre lovers have been waiting in anticipation for a cast announcement since the iconic musical Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat was announced to be coming to the London Palladium this summer. It has just been confirmed that BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning actress Sheridan Smith will be making her return to the West End to play The Narrator in this newly reimagined production. The classic musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice will start its strictly limited 11-week run on Thursday 27 June 2019.

Joseph fans have been desperate to have casting announcements since rumours of this production began. The producers have just announced that Sheridan Smith OBE will be taking on the role of The Narrator. Smith, making her West End return for this production, has likely induced jealousy in casting directors and productions all over London’s theatre scene as she is one of the most sought-after leading ladies. Smith made a name for herself in the heart of all Brits through her roles in sitcoms; particularly the popular long-running series Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. However, it was her portrayal as Cilla Black in the highly acclaimed ITV 3-part drama Cilla that truly captured the nation.

Theatregoers will remember Sheridan Smith’s Olivier Award-winning performance as ‘Elle Woods’ in the West End production of Legally Blonde the Musical. She also won her second Olivier Award in 2012 for Best Supporting Performance for her role of ‘Doris’ in Flare Path.

It has also been announced that Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat will be directed by Laurence Connor. His most recent credits include the acclaimed West End production of School of Rock and the Tony-Award nominated production on Broadway. Other credits include the recent London productions of Miss Saigon and Chess, as well as the international tour of Jesus Christ Superstar. Connor is also co-director of the new Les Misérables which is highly successful around the world, including Broadway and tours in the UK and US.

The multi award-winning musical Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat began as a concept album released in 1969 and since then the stage version has become one of the most well known and loved musicals of all time. It has had worldwide success, including multiple runs in the West End and on Broadway, international tours, and productions in over 80 countries. The show features some of the most loved theatre songs that there are, such as Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door to Me, Jacob and Sons, and Go Go Go Joseph.

The story, told entirely through song with guidance from The Narrator (Sheridan Smith), follows the story of Joseph, Jacob’s favourite son, and his eleven brothers. Blinded by jealousy, the brothers sell Joseph into slavery, leading him into the path of Egyptian noble Potiphar. After refusing advances from Potiphar’s wife, Joseph finds himself in jail where he discovers his ability to interpret dreams, which lands him in front of the troubled Pharaoh. He becomes the right-hand man of the Pharaoh and is eventually reunited with his family.

Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat is produced by Michael Harrison. Full casting for Joseph will be announced at a later date.

Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat starring Sheridan Smith as The Narrator opens 27 June 2019 at London’s Palladium for a strictly limited 11-week run. Don’t close your eyes because Joseph and the Amazing Techincolor Dreamcoat tickets are certain to be more in demand than Joseph’s dream interpretations. Book your tickets to this reimagined classic whilst you can.

