See Louise Redknapp in rehearsals for Grease May 19, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas The world's favourite high school romance, Grease, is driving back into the spotlight in 2023, and it’s going to be electrifying! It has previously been announced that English singer, songwriter, and presenter Louise Redknapp will join the cast as the heavenly Teen Angel from June 2nd to July 29th. Prepare to watch Louise Redknapp light up the stage at the Dominion Theatre in London's West End this summer, as Frenchy learns a thing or two about the beauty of being a dropout. You can see striking new images of Louise in rehearsals below! Following a phenomenal sell-out run in 2023, Grease at the Dominion Theatre is the word that you heard and will have you hand-jiving in your seat. Book your tickets now!

The Legacy of Grease

In last years production, the irresistible charm of Danny and Sandy in the stage production of Grease drew an astounding audience of nearly 500,000. The show became a sensational hit, captivating theatregoers with its exuberant performances. Grease's excellence was duly recognized as it garnered several nominations for the prestigious WhatsOnStage Awards. Notably, it received nominations for Best Musical Revival, Best Choreography, and Best Supporting Performer in a Musical, acknowledging the remarkable talents of Jocasta Almgill, Paul French, and the exceptional members of the original cast. This well-deserved recognition further highlighted the outstanding quality of the production.

Grease synopsis

In a tale of summer love by the seaside, two teenagers find their hearts entwined. Little did they know that destiny had more in store for them.

Danny, the rebellious bad boy, and Sandy, the endearing girl next door, find their paths intertwined once again when Sandy unexpectedly transfers to Rydell High for her final year of high school. However, as they navigate the challenges and pressures of teenage life, and face the inevitable trials and tribulations that lie ahead, the burning question remains: will they ultimately find their way back to each other and stand side by side till the end?

The cast and creatives of Grease

The cast of Grease 2023 includes Louise Redknapp and Jason Donovan, who alternate in the role of Teen Angel at certain performances. Peter Andre takes on the roles of Vince Fontaine and Teen Angel in select performances.

Dan Partridge portrays Danny Zuko, while Olivia Moore takes on the role of Sandy Dumbrowski. Jocasta Almgill portrays Betty Rizzo, and Solomon Davy plays the character of Kenickie. Callum Henderson portrays Roger, and Katie Brace brings Jan to life on stage. Jake Reynolds takes on the role of Doody, while Ellie Kingdon portrays Marty. George Michaelides plays the character of Sonny, and Olivia Foster-Browne portrays Frenchy. Jayd'n Tyrone takes on the role of Eugene, and Chloe Saunders plays Patty Simcox. Katie Dunsdon portrays Cha Cha and is also part of the ensemble. Liam McHugh plays Johnny Casino and is also part of the ensemble.

Grease has book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey and is directed by the Leicester Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster and is choreographed by the legendary Arlene Phillips.

The 2023 production of Grease is dedicated to the late Olivia Newton-John.

Grease tickets are available now!

Grease the Musical is a must-see musical for anyone, with all the classics such as ‘Summer Nights’, ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ and ‘We Go Together’ on offer - you’ll experience the magic that you felt when you saw the film for the first time!