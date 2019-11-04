Menu
    Sara Bareilles to join West End Waitress cast along with Gavin Creel

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    In Waitress history, it is regarded as pretty iconic that Sara Bareilles who, of course, wrote the music and lyrics for this smash-hit musical, has played the lead role of Jenna over on Broadway at the Brook Atkinson Theater. Well, history is about to repeat itself and the West End is about to get a slice of the most iconic casting there can be for the pie show. Sara Bareilles will indeed be making her West End debut and joining the London Waitress cast at the Adelphi Theatre as Jenna. Joining her will be Tony Award winner Gavin Creel who will put on the white coat and stethoscope and reprise Dr Pomatter! Read more about this steaming hot, fresh out of the oven, news below.

    At the end of last week, Waitress London teased an announcement would be coming on 4 November and, of course, fans of the pie show fell into speculation, but rumours and hopes were answered when a clue was released, practically confirming Sara Bareilles herself would be joining the West End cast! Today it has been confirmed that Sara Bareilles, an incredibly successful singer-songwriter and writer of the Waitress music and lyrics, will be taking over the role of Jenna Hunterson. Along with that exciting news is the announcement that she will be joined by Gavin Creel, who played Dr Pomatter opposite Bareilles on Broadway, and will see him reprising the role here in the West End. The pair will join the cast from 27 January 2020 for 6 weeks only!

    The current cast of Waitress has the phenomenal Lucie Jones in the role of Jenna and David Hunter in the role of Dr Pomatter, both of who will take a break for the 6 weeks before returning in March. The current cast is completed by Laura Baldwin as Dawn, Sandra Marvin as Becky, Joe Sugg as Ogie, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl, Andrew Boyer as Old Joe and Stephen Leask as Cal.

    What is Waitress about?

    As the title suggests, the show is about a waitress. In fact, it is about three waitresses, who work day-in, day-out, at Joe’s pie diner, and life is pretty routine. Jenna doesn’t mind the routine though, in fact, she loves to get lost in baking and serving her worries away. All that waits for her at home is her abusive husband, Earl. However, when Jenna finds out she’s pregnant, she knows she can’t bury her head in pie and ignore all her problems - not that she doesn’t try. Life gets a bit messy as Jenna makes a bad idea or two, but ultimately, she fights for a better life. Will Jenna find a recipe to solve all her problems or has she baked herself into an even worse situation?

    Waitress West End tickets are hot and available!

    Tickets for Waitress at the West End’s Adelphi Theatre are currently booking until 28 March 2020! Whether you want to catch your cast favourites, or you simply want a slice of happiness pie, then be sure to book now and secure your Waitress tickets!

    🎫 Book your Waitress tickets here.

