Ruth Jones to star as Mother Superior in Sister Act Nov 9, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Oh, what’s occurring? It’s only the legendary Ruth Jones set to star as the leader of the convent, Mother Superior, in Sister Act at The Dominion Theatre! The British star will join soul sensation and Olivier Award winner Beverley Knight next year when the award-winning production of Sister Act returns to London for a limited season at the Dominion Theatre from March 2024!

Who is Ruth Jones?

Ruth Jones is a multi-talented Welsh actress, comedian, producer, and writer. She is most known for her co-writing and co-starring role in the critically acclaimed BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey from 2007 to 2010, where she played the no-nonsense icon Nessa and coined the popular terms ‘Oh, what’s occurring?’ and ‘I won’t lie to you’. Gavin & Stacey has since become a beloved part of British culture and is one of the most quoted shows of all time.

Additionally, she created, wrote, and took the lead in the Sky One comedy-drama Stella from 2012 to 2017, earning a BAFTA Award nomination for Best Female Comedy Performance and winning the BAFTA Cymru Award for Best Screenwriter. Jones has also made appearances in various television series, including Fat Friends, Little Britain, Nighty Night, Saxondale, and The Street. Her contributions to the entertainment industry were recognised in the New Year Honours of 2014, when she was awarded the MBE for her services.

What is Sister Act about?

Sister Act The Musical tells the story of Deloris Van Cartier, a disco singer whose life takes a dramatic turn when she becomes a witness to a murder. Placed in witness protection, she is given a new identity as a nun, and the authorities hope to the gods that no one will recognise her in a convent.

However, things take an unexpected turn under the watchful eye of Mother Superior as Deloris forges a unique connection with her fellow sisters through the power of music. While she helps them discover their voices, she also rediscovers her own. Sister Act is not only incredibly witty but also a heartwarming and gleeful celebration of all things friendship, sisterhood, and the magic of music.

Who else is in the cast of Sister Act?

Alexandra Burke and Beverley Knight are set to take on the leading role of Deloris Van Cartier in the Sister Act 2024 London revival. Knight is a renowned singer, actor, and theatre star; she is also the winner of an Olivier Award for her role in Sylvia at the Old Vic. Alexandra Burke is a best-selling, multi-platinum musician and star of musical theatre who shot to fame by winning the 2008 series of X Factor. Knight will perform from 15 March to 8 June 2024, and Burke will take over the role from 10 June to 31 August 2024. Notably, Burke has previously played the role of Deloris in the 2016 tour, while Knight played the role in 2022. Further casting is yet to be announced.

Who is the creative team for Sister Act?

The creative team for Sister Act is a complete dazzler, with the likes of Jamie Wilson and Oscar-winner Alan Menken propping this production up to the heavens!

The production featuring original music from the massively acclaimed 8-time Oscar Award-winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Little Shop of Horrors) has songs inspired by Motown with lyrics by Glenn Slater. The production has a book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner, with additional book material by Cartner Beane. Sister Act is directed by Bill Buckhurst and choreographed by Alistair David.

Sister Act London tickets are available now!

Sister Act London tickets are bound to sell out faster than you can say, hallelujah! Don’t miss out on Ruth Jones in the role of Mother Superior this coming March.