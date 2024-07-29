Royal Festival Hall best seats and seating plan

The Royal Festival Hall, located on the South Bank of the River Thames, opened in 1951 as part of the Festival of Britain. Designed by architects Leslie Martin, Peter Moro, and Robert Matthew, it was the first post-war building to receive Grade I listed status.

The hall has hosted a diverse array of performances, including classical concerts by the resident London Philharmonic Orchestra and contemporary music legends like David Bowie and Nina Simone. It has also been a venue for prestigious events such as the annual BBC Proms and the London Jazz Festival. The Royal Festival Hall is renowned for its exceptional acoustics and versatile space, making it suitable for a wide range of events, from symphonies and operas to rock concerts and literary talks.

What are the best seats at the Royal Festival Hall?

The Royal Festival Hall offers a variety of seating options, each with its own advantages. The Front Stalls, especially Rows D-G, are often considered the best for their proximity to the stage and excellent sightlines. They provide an immersive experience, ideal for concerts and performances where seeing the performers up close is a priority.

The Rear Stalls offer a good balance between view and acoustics. They provide a wider perspective of the stage and are slightly elevated, giving a clear view of the entire performance.

The front rows of the Balcony provide an excellent, elevated view of the stage. These seats are ideal for those who enjoy a broader perspective and are especially good for orchestral performances, where seeing the entire ensemble is beneficial. These seats are also reasonably priced and provide excellent sightlines.

The Side Stalls and Balcony seats are a great option for those on a budget. They’re also an excellent option for those who prefer easy access and exit from the venue - perfect for those who want to avoid the mad dash to the train station afterwards!

Royal Festival Hall seating plan