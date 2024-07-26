Menu
    Roundhouse best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    inally built in 1847 as a railway engine shed, it was repurposed in the 1960s into a performing arts centre, becoming a symbol of counterculture. It has hosted legendary acts such as The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, and Pink Floyd, contributing to its iconic status in the music world. In addition to music, the Roundhouse has been a platform for groundbreaking theatre, including Peter Brook's innovative productions.

    More recently, it has embraced contemporary performances, featuring artists like David Byrne and Imogen Heap, and staging acclaimed plays including The Hairy Ape starring Bertie Carvel

    What are the best seats at the Roundhouse?

    Given its flexibility and unique design, the Roundhouse offers a variety of great seating options to suit different types of performances and audience preferences.

    There are two levels in the auditorium, aptly named Level 1 and Level 2. Unlike most venues, standing tickets are available on both levels. 

    For concerts and performances, Level 1 is a great option. Sitting, or standing, in the front rows of this section offers a more intimate experience. Since the Roundhouse often uses a circular seating arrangement, every seat can feel close to the action, but front and central seats typically provide the best view.

    If you prefer a more elevated perspective, and want to enjoy the spectacle as a whole, the Level 2 seats and standing options  provide a great overview of the stage. The first few rows in the centre of this section are particularly desirable.

    For specific events, consult the London Theatre Direct Customer Service Team or the Box Office at the venue. They will be able to advise on the best seats, as the layout can change depending on the production or performance setup.

    Roundhouse seating plan

    How many seats are at the Roundhouse?

    The number of seats at the venue depends on the type of show that is currently playing there. The Roundhouse in London has a capacity of 3,300 for standing events and 1,700 for seated events

    Are there accessible seats at the Roundhouse?

    The venue offers step-free access throughout, with designated wheelchair spaces and accessible seating available. Accessible toilets are located on every level, and there are lifts to all public areas. For those with hearing impairments, the Roundhouse is equipped with an induction loop system and offers British Sign Language (BSL) interpreted performances for select shows. Additionally, the venue provides Audio Described and Relaxed performances to accommodate various needs. Pawsome Assistance dogs are welcome,and can stay with a member of staff during the performance. 

    What shows are on at the Roundhouse?

    The Roundhouse regularly hosts concerts, immersive theatre productions, awards shows and art exhibits. Currently the iconic venue is home to Fuerza Bruta, an internationally renowned troupe that combines dance, acrobatics, and theatre.

