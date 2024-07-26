Roundhouse best seats and seating plan

inally built in 1847 as a railway engine shed, it was repurposed in the 1960s into a performing arts centre, becoming a symbol of counterculture. It has hosted legendary acts such as The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, and Pink Floyd, contributing to its iconic status in the music world. In addition to music, the Roundhouse has been a platform for groundbreaking theatre, including Peter Brook's innovative productions.

More recently, it has embraced contemporary performances, featuring artists like David Byrne and Imogen Heap, and staging acclaimed plays including The Hairy Ape starring Bertie Carvel.

What are the best seats at the Roundhouse?

Given its flexibility and unique design, the Roundhouse offers a variety of great seating options to suit different types of performances and audience preferences.

There are two levels in the auditorium, aptly named Level 1 and Level 2. Unlike most venues, standing tickets are available on both levels.

For concerts and performances, Level 1 is a great option. Sitting, or standing, in the front rows of this section offers a more intimate experience. Since the Roundhouse often uses a circular seating arrangement, every seat can feel close to the action, but front and central seats typically provide the best view.

If you prefer a more elevated perspective, and want to enjoy the spectacle as a whole, the Level 2 seats and standing options provide a great overview of the stage. The first few rows in the centre of this section are particularly desirable.

For specific events, consult the London Theatre Direct Customer Service Team or the Box Office at the venue. They will be able to advise on the best seats, as the layout can change depending on the production or performance setup.

Roundhouse seating plan