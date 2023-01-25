Rose to transfer to the West End starring Maureen Lipman Jan 25, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Martin Sherman's hilariously savvy and moving production Rose is scheduled to transfer to London’s Ambassadors Theatre for 28 performances starting on Tuesday, 23 May, following sell-out runs and rave reviews at The Park Theatre in London and Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester. Once again, the production will be led by the magnetic Maureen Lipman. Journey through a 20th-century turbulent Jewish experience as Lipman masterfully narrates this delicate historical drama of memory and heritage. Book tickets to see Maureen Lipman star in Rose at the Ambassadors Theatre today!

Rose to transfer to the West End starring Maureen Lipman

About Maureen Lipman

Olivier award-winning actress, writer and comedian Maureen Lipman has endured a decades-long highly successful career in entertainment. She began her endeavours as a member of Laurence Olivier's National Theatre Company at the Old Vic from 1971 to 1973, where she made her stage debut in a production of The Knack at the Palace Theatre, Watford. Lipman has also made appearances in the Royal Shakespeare Company and has starred in countless West End productions including, Messiah, Wonderful Town, ReJoice, Glorious, Oklahoma, & Daytona. For the last five years, she has been delighting television audiences as Evelyn Plummer on Coronation Street. For her services to arts, charity and entertainment, Lipman was made a dame at the 2020 Queen's Birthday Honours.

About Rose

As she sits in Shiva, a period of Jewish ritual mourning, eighty-year-old Rose ponders back on a tumultuous life, one that contains era-defining moments and spans continents. Through the life of one woman's anarchic experience, from the devastation of Nazi-occupied Europe to the American dream, Rose tells the story of a century where everything but the violence of the strong against the weak changed. It is an ode to a Jewish 20th-century experience that whilst personal, is also universal.

About Martin Sherman

Rose is written by award-winning Martin Sherman whose other plays include Bent, Messiah, A MadHouse in Goa as well as When She Danced, the films Alive and Kicking and Mrs Henderson Presents as well as the Broadway Musical The Boy From Oz.

Rose tickets are on sale this Friday!

It is a life crowded with incidents but one that is rich with experience and wisdom, witness one woman’s touching journey in the spectacular Rose at Ambassadors Theatre. Book your tickets for Rose, on sale with London Theatre Direct this Friday 27th January at 12pm!