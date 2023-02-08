Rehearsal images released for The Great British Bake Off Musical Feb 8, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas These newly released rehearsal images are the cherry on top of the highly anticipated The Great British Bake Off Musical. Go behind the scenes of the tent where you can see the all-star cast cooking up a storm! Those with a sweet tooth will delight at The Great British Bake Off Musical, which is set to rise to the Noël Coward Theatre in London’s West End for a strictly limited twelve-week run and will be loaded with tempting tasty treats! Book your tickets today!

About The Great British Bake Off Musical

With eight amateur bakers, two legendary judges, and some extremely funny presenters - the Bake Off musical has whisked together all of the ingredients to create helpings of delectable entertainment. Audiences are transported on a trip of tap-along tunes and compelling dances, all set to astounding original music. You are invited inside the tent to see who will rise as Star Baker! Join the bakers as they use their best baking skills to rise to the top. Measured with laughter and folded with joy, this adaptation of Bake Off is coming to pre-heat the West End to the highest degree of laughter!

The cast and creatives of The Great British Bake Off Musical

The cast of The Great British Bake Off Musical includes award-winning West End and Broadway star John Owen-Jones (Les Misèrables, The Phantom of the Opera) who reprises his starring role as Phil Hollinghurst, the esteemed blue-eyed, silver-fox judge. Scott Paige (The Addams Family) reprises his role as a presenter, along with the original cast of musical professionals who play the contestants, including Claire Moore (Mary Poppins), Catriana Sandison (Evita), Charlotte Wakefield (The Boy In The Dress), Damian Humbley (Merrily We Roll Along), Jay Saighal (Hedda Gabler) Michael Cahill (Martin Guerre), and making his West End debut Aharon Rayner.

The Great British Bake Off Musical features an original and innovative score, written by multi-award-winning duo Jake Brunger, (book and lyrics) and Pippa Cleary (music and lyrics) who are a critically acclaimed, dynamic writing partnership. The Great British Bake Off Musical is created in association with Creative Director and Executive Producer Richard McKerrow and the producers of the TV phenomenon, Love Productions.

The Great British Bake Off Musical tickets are available now!

Ready, get set…bake! Tickets for The Great British Bake Off Musical are available to purchase now.