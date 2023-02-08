Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Rehearsal images released for The Great British Bake Off Musical

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    These newly released rehearsal images are the cherry on top of the highly anticipated The Great British Bake Off Musical. Go behind the scenes of the tent where you can see the all-star cast cooking up a storm! Those with a sweet tooth will delight at The Great British Bake Off Musical, which is set to rise to the Noël Coward Theatre in London’s West End for a strictly limited twelve-week run and will be loaded with tempting tasty treats! Book your tickets today!

    About The Great British Bake Off Musical 

    With eight amateur bakers, two legendary judges, and some extremely funny presenters - the Bake Off musical has whisked together all of the ingredients to create helpings of delectable entertainment. Audiences are transported on a trip of tap-along tunes and compelling dances, all set to astounding original music. You are invited inside the tent to see who will rise as Star Baker! Join the bakers as they use their best baking skills to rise to the top. Measured with laughter and folded with joy, this adaptation of Bake Off is coming to pre-heat the West End to the highest degree of laughter! 

    The cast and creatives of The Great British Bake Off Musical 

    The cast of The Great British Bake Off Musical includes award-winning West End and Broadway star John Owen-Jones (Les Misèrables, The Phantom of the Opera) who reprises his starring role as Phil Hollinghurst, the esteemed blue-eyed, silver-fox judge. Scott Paige (The Addams Family) reprises his role as a presenter, along with the original cast of musical professionals who play the contestants, including Claire Moore (Mary Poppins), Catriana Sandison (Evita), Charlotte Wakefield (The Boy In The Dress), Damian Humbley (Merrily We Roll Along), Jay Saighal (Hedda Gabler) Michael Cahill (Martin Guerre), and making his West End debut Aharon Rayner

    The Great British Bake Off Musical features an original and innovative score, written by multi-award-winning duo Jake Brunger, (book and lyrics) and Pippa Cleary (music and lyrics) who are a critically acclaimed, dynamic writing partnership. The Great British Bake Off Musical is created in association with Creative Director and Executive Producer Richard McKerrow and the producers of the TV phenomenon, Love Productions.

    The Great British Bake Off Musical tickets are available now! 

    Ready, get set…bake! Tickets for The Great British Bake Off Musical are available to purchase now. 

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

    Related news

    Text: More to see than can ever be seen...Disney The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre London. Image: Man wearing tribal-like clothing, with shadows of giraffes in the background against a yellow background.

    Top 5 theatre shows in London to see this half term

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Half term in London gives you the ideal opportunity to de-stress and spend some much-needed time with your ... Read more

    Text: Michael Ball in Aspects of Love. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Don Black and Charles Hart, Based on the novel by David Garnett, directed by Jonathan Kent.

    Jamie Bogyo will join Michael Ball in Aspects of Love

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    It has been announced that Jamie Bogyo, who played Christian in the smash hit West End production Moulin Rouge! ... Read more

    Text: (Underneath 5 stars) Sunday Times, The Times, Financial Times, Observer, Time Out, iNews. David Harewood. Zachary Quinto. Best of Enemies. Written by James Graham. Directed by Jeremy Herrin. Noël Coward Theatre. A Delfont Mackintosh Theatre. | Image: David Harewood and Zachary Quinto sit on box televisions which have their faces on the screen. There are more television sets in the background (and blurred).

    What’s closing in London theatres this month? (February 2023)

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    February is an often overlooked month in the calendar, the Easter eggs are just beginning to creep onto the shel... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies