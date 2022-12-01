Rehearsal images released for Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show Dec 1, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas A-woof! Our favourite cuddly friend Duggee will be gathering up The Squirrels to hit the stage in the first-ever stage adaptation of the Cbeebies series Hey Duggee! Get ready to earn your badge with Duggee and friends in the spectacular adventure that is Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show, there’ll be singing, dancing and heaps of laughter when Duggee is around!



New rehearsal images have now been released for Hey Duggee Live! See The Squirrels doing what they do best, organising all of their glorious activities. Want to join them? Book tickets to see Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show today at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre!

About Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show

There is a saying that fits…there’s no hug like a Duggee hug! He’s friendly, and joyful and has been helping kids nationwide earn their badges since 2014. No one does fun better than Duggee and The Squirrels, and they have a surprise in store for you!

The Squirrels would like you to join them at the Clubhouse for a day filled with extraordinary activities that you’ll remember forever. Word on the street is that Happy has a new microphone and wants to sing for all to hear, on the other hand, Betty wants to try her hand at sewing some super costumes! Roly wants to indulge in his sweet tooth and make some sugary jelly, whilst Tag wants to make music…or you can always throw on your dancing shoes and dance the night away with Norrie! There are plenty of theatre badges to earn with Duggee and the rest of his animal pals in Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show, the choices are endless!

The cast of Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show

In the premiere of Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show, actor Benedict Hastings (Zog, We’re Going On A Bear Hunt, What The Ladybird Heard) is set to play the titular role of the beloved Duggee! Joining Hastings and forming The Squirrels are Jane Crawshaw as Norrie (Doctor Dolittle, Sarah And Duck’s Big Top Birthday), Kaidyn Niall Hinds as Happy (Marty And The Party), Clarke Joseph-Edwards as Roly (The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Charlie And Lola’s Best Bestest Play!), Vinnie Monachello as Tag (Bedknobs And Broomsticks, In The Night Garden), and Sarah Palmer as Betty (Oi Frog & Friends!).

The creatives of Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show

Hey Duggee is reimagined for the stage by Vikki Stone (#zoologicalsociety, Romeo And Duet) and Matthew Xia (The Wiz). Stone also acts as musical supervisor and arranger and Xia acts as director for the production. Yvonne Stone handles puppet design and puppet direction with puppet co-designer Daisy Beattie. Ciarán Cunningham acts as lighting designer, with set and costume design by Jacqueline Trousdale, projection design by George Reeve, sound design by Rob Bettle, choreography by Dannielle ‘Rhimes’ Lecointe and associate direction from Helena Middleton.

Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show tickets are available now

Let’s bounce! Don’t miss out on your chance to join The Squirrels in The Clubhouse for an epic night of fun and games!