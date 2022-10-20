Menu
    Rehearsal images released for Death Drop: Back in The Habit

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent - our queens serve it all and more in Death Drop: Back in The Habit, the highly-anticipated drag extravaganza. Get a peek behind the scenes at all of your favourite queens as they prepare to perform for their lives. Whether you’re a seasoned fan or a novice of drag, this murder mystery is sickening for all. The time has come for you to book tickets for Death Drop: Back in The Habit at the Garrick Theatre!

    About Death Drop: Back in The Habit 

    The nunnery is officially open! 

    Giggle as a group of fabulous nuns do their best to sashay away from the ultimate serial slasher, whilst Sis Marple brings all of the juiciest T and clues. As the Sisters serve killer comedy realness in this one-of-a-kind spectacle, you’ll be breathless with laughter, perched on your toes to witness the epic conclusion unfold. Can Mother Superior and the rag-tag Sisters of St Babs rescue their convent, save souls and snatch wigs all at the same time? It’s the nun-missable event of the year, Hunny!

    The cast of Death Drop: Back in The Habit 

    The cast of Death Drop: Back in The Habit is complete by RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty. Starring Drag Race USA darling Willam and Drag Race UK Essex chick Cheryl Hole, the cast is completed by the stunning Drag Race UK alumni River Medway and Victoria Scone. The queens will be joined by renowned drag king LoUis CYfer

    In the words of the holy Willam, ‘Let’s get to bible pumping n humping!”.

    Death Drop: Back in The Habit across the nation

    Can’t make it to the West End? Fear not! Following three sold-out West End runs and a smash-hit UK tour, Death Drop: Back in The Habit comes to Bromley's Churchill Theatre for an extremely limited run. Other Death Drop productions across the UK include:

    Death Drop: Back in the Habit playing at the Orchard Theatre, Dartford from 1-5 November 2022.

    Death Drop: Back in the Habit playing at the Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe from 22-26 November 2022.

    Death Drop: Back in the Habit playing at the New Theatre, Cardiff from 29 November - 3 December 2022.

    Death Drop: Back in The Habit tickets are available now!

    Racers, start your engines, and may the best drag queen survive! 

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

