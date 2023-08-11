Rachel Tucker joins Sunset Boulevard and announces live show Aug 11, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Fans of Rachel Tucker are in for a double delight as the Broadway and West End queen announces two exciting new ventures, Rachel Tucker: Live in Concert at Cadagon Halland Sunset Boulevard. Tucker is set to take on the iconic role of Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber's acclaimed production of Sunset Boulevard in London’s Savoy Theatre, guest starring on the matinee performance on Thursday, October 12, as well as the Monday performances from October 16, 2023, to January 6, 2024. She will also stage her own one-night-only concert on 5 November 2023.

About Rachel Tucker

Rachel Tucker is a Northern Irish actress known for her achievements on both West End and Broadway stages. Her most notable performance is Elphaba in Wicked. She recently starred the Broadway production of Come from Away, having originated the role of Beverly Bass in the West End.

She received an Olivier Nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical alongside a 2020 What’s On Stage Best Supporting Actress in a Musical award. Rachel's West End credits also include Meat in We Will Rock You, as well as appearances in Songs For A New World and Annie Get Your Gun. Rachel made her Broadway debut as Meg Dawson in Sting’s The Last Ship.

About Sunset Boulevard

Andrew Lloyd Webber's masterpiece follows the story of Norma Desmond, a fading silent film star who holds on to her hopes of fame and adoration - but life in 1950s Los Angeles is both glamorous and relentlessly cruel, and Norma will do whatever it takes to make her triumphant return to the big screen a reality.

Consumed by her own delusions of grandeur, Norma resides in an unkempt mansion on Hollywood boulevard. Isolated from reality, she conjures plans for her grand return. Sunset Boulevard is a timely production that explores the effects of obsession in the glitz and cynicism of a city where dreams broken and egos collide.

About Rachel Tucker: Live

In Rachel’s own words ‘I am absolutely thrilled to debut my third album at the magnificent Cadogan Hall, a venue I’ve been dreaming of performing at for years! Since my last London show, I’ve embarked on an incredible journey, and now I can’t wait to share what I’ve been passionately working on for the past eight months. This album and show encapsulate the music that has shaped my life, from my time in London to New York, Belfast, and back! Every note comes straight from my head and my heart, and I’m eager to showcase it all to you!’

tickets for Rachel Tucker: Live are coming soon!

Rachel Tucker pours her soul into every performance, and is now headed to London’s West End, double whammy style to play two mind-blowing gigs! Don’t miss out in Rachel in Sunset Boulevard and Rachel Tucker: Live, you’re in for a treat!