Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Rachel Tucker joins Sunset Boulevard and announces live show

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Fans of Rachel Tucker are in for a double delight as the Broadway and West End queen announces two exciting new ventures, Rachel Tucker: Live in Concert at Cadagon Halland Sunset Boulevard. Tucker is set to take on the iconic role of Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber's acclaimed production of Sunset Boulevard in London’s Savoy Theatre, guest starring on the matinee performance on Thursday, October 12, as well as the Monday performances from October 16, 2023, to January 6, 2024. She will also stage her own one-night-only concert on 5 November 2023.

    Rachel Tucker joins Sunset Boulevard and announces live show
    Rachel Tucker joins Sunset Boulevard and announces live show

    About Rachel Tucker 

    Rachel Tucker is a Northern Irish actress known for her achievements on both West End and Broadway stages. Her most notable performance is Elphaba in Wicked. She recently starred the Broadway production of Come from Away, having originated the role of Beverly Bass in the West End. 

    She received an Olivier Nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical alongside a 2020 What’s On Stage Best Supporting Actress in a Musical award. Rachel's West End credits also include Meat in We Will Rock You, as well as appearances in Songs For A New World and Annie Get Your Gun. Rachel made her Broadway debut as Meg Dawson in Sting’s The Last Ship

    About Sunset Boulevard 

    Andrew Lloyd Webber's masterpiece follows the story of Norma Desmond, a fading silent film star who holds on to her hopes of fame and adoration - but life in 1950s Los Angeles is both glamorous and relentlessly cruel, and Norma will do whatever it takes to make her triumphant return to the big screen a reality. 

    Consumed by her own delusions of grandeur, Norma resides in an unkempt mansion on Hollywood boulevard. Isolated from reality, she conjures plans for her grand return. Sunset Boulevard is a timely production that explores the effects of obsession in the glitz and cynicism of a city where dreams broken and egos collide. 

    About Rachel Tucker: Live 

    In Rachel’s own words ‘I am absolutely thrilled to debut my third album at the magnificent Cadogan Hall, a venue I’ve been dreaming of performing at for years! Since my last London show, I’ve embarked on an incredible journey, and now I can’t wait to share what I’ve been passionately working on for the past eight months. This album and show encapsulate the music that has shaped my life, from my time in London to New York, Belfast, and back! Every note comes straight from my head and my heart, and I’m eager to showcase it all to you!’ 

    Book tickets for Sunset Boulevard today, tickets for Rachel Tucker: Live are coming soon!

    Rachel Tucker pours her soul into every performance, and is now headed to London’s West End, double whammy style to play two mind-blowing gigs! Don’t miss out in Rachel in Sunset Boulevard and Rachel Tucker: Live, you’re in for a treat!

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

    Related news

    Text: Another Day, Another Destiny. Les Miserables. 38th Revolutionary Year, Sondheim Theatre. Image: A line drawing of Cosette against a revolutionary background.

    New cast announced for Les Miserables

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    There is nothing like a new cast of Les Miserables to change the world! A host of familiar and new faces will steal t... Read more

    Text: Karen Ruimy presents, House of Flamenka, Directed and Created by Arlene Phillips. Sadlers

    The Sadler’s Season sale has arrived, and here’s what on offer

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    This summer in London, the sun is shining ever-so brightly, but nothing is as sizzling hot as the Sadler’s Seas... Read more

    TEXT: Back to the Future the Musical. Adelphi theatre. Doc and Marty stand next to the Delorean time machine which has both doors open. Doc looks at a stop watch, Marty at his wrist watch. The city clock tower is in the background.

    Behind the Scenes at Back To The Future Musical!

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Contrary to what Alice Cooper famously bellowed, school is most definitely IN this summer as a host of fresh new face... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies