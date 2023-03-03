Menu
    Q&A with We Will Rock You’s Ian McIntosh

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Crank up the volume, all we hear is We Will Rock You! The high-voltage musical pays homage to the legendary music of rock legends Queen and is nothing short of electrifying. This journey throws you from the futuristic iPlanet to the grungy streets of the Bohemians, where the rock spirit is alive and kicking! 

    Ahead of the return of We Will Rock You, we sat down with Ian McIntosh to get the backstage scoop on what it's like being a guitar-shredding superstar. Ian takes on the character Galileo, a gifted singer and musician, who is on a quest to rediscover the lost art of rock and roll!  Here’s what he had to say about this crowd-pleaser of a musical!

    Interview with Ian McIntosh

    1. What has been the most surreal moment of being involved in the show for you?

    Ian: It's a toss-up between two actually. The first was during rehearsals. It was the final run-through before tech week, and the room was barely large enough to have the mock set in and an additional line of chairs along the front reserved for Brian May and Roger Taylor. At the last minute, director Ben Elton invited his good friend Emma Thompson and her family to watch. We went on with the run, and we were literally 2 feet away from all these legends of music, TV, and film. No pressure, right?

    The second one was when Brian May joined us on stage for Bohemian Rhapsody. I'll never forget the hysteria in the audience as I passed on my vocal over to him, and he unleashed his Red Special. I felt things in places I'd never felt before that night. It still gives me tingles just thinking about it!

    2. If you could play any other character in the show who would it be and why?

    Ian: Killer Queen, without a shadow of a doubt. Mostly for the corset...no, seriously it’s such a powerful and comical role with amazing songs. 

    3. If you got to add an extra scene for your character what would it be? 

    Ian: The one where Gaz and Scara get married. Ha. As if, I don’t think that’s quite their style!

    4.  What character from another show do you think your character would most enjoy having dinner with?

    Ian: I’d like to see Galileo and Strat from Bat Out Of Hell have lunch together. Two misfit rock stars having avocado and eggs on sourdough. I think they’d get each other and they’d make one hell of a powerful duo!

    5.  Despite the recent weather, we hear it’s spring. What makes you feel like spring is really here?

    Ian: Well, the smell of flowers in the air is always a telltale sign. A sign for me to get the anti-histamines out! Not many things worse than having to navigate hay fever on stage in a love scene. Achoo!

    6. What’s your favourite way to spend a spring day?

    Ian: Sneezing aside, I love a good early morning walk, when the sun is shining down and giving life to all the beautiful architecture London has to offer. Can’t help but smile from the inside out on those days!

    We Will Rock You tickets are available now! 

    Rock your world and celebrate the legacy of Queen with the electrifying musical journey of We Will Rock You. You'll be the champion, my friend when you book tickets for We Will Rock You at our Exclusive Prices!

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

