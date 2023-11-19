Q&A with Tina’s Richard Appiah-Sarpong & Thomas Sutcliffe Nov 19, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas This Black Friday, our deals for TINA: The Tina Turner Musical are simply the best! So what better way to celebrate than to catch up with Richard Appiah-Sarpong, who plays Swing/Fight Captain in TINA: The Tina Turner Musical along with Thomas Sutcliffe who plays Carpenter / Martyn Ware. From her humble origins in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her rise as the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner's journey defied conventions in age, gender, and race. This musical unveils the story of a woman who changed music forever. TINA – The Tina Turner Musical features her beloved songs and is penned by Olivier Award-winning playwright Katori Hall, under the direction of the renowned Phyllida Lloyd. Don't miss out on these fantastic Black Friday offers for a chance to experience Tina's remarkable life on stage.

Q&A with Tina’s Richard Appiah-Sarpong & Thomas Sutcliffe

1. How do you get yourself ready for the stage?

Richard: I usually listen to music to create a fun vibe in the dressing room. I also mentally go over the track that I’m going on if I’ve been swung on that day. Lastly, I pray that I have a fun and safe show.

Thomas: I don’t have a routine per se, but I always make sure I’m vocally and physically warm. I like to have a hot drink and some sort of fruit before the show. I’m also the only cast member that uses their own hair in the show, so it takes me a while to style it - loads of hairspray!

2. If you weren’t playing your current role, who else in the show would you like to play?

Richard: I’d love to play Roger if I were a little younger. His energy is infectious, and he has some great comedic moments.

Thomas: One of my current tracks is Richard Bullock, and that is a role that I would love to play, not just as a swing. Or Ike Turner.

3. What's your favourite autumnal treat?

Richard: 28% white hot chocolate from a shop called Knoops!

Thomas: I love hot chocolate and sitting in front of a roaring fire!

4. Speaking of treats, what are you hoping to treat yourself to this Black Friday?

Richard: I would like to treat myself to a new cologne and a PS5.

Thomas: It’s tricky, but probably bits and pieces for my kitchen, as I’m currently having it renovated.

