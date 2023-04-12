Pygmalion is coming to London’s Old Vic Theatre Apr 12, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Pygmalion has been captivating audiences for over a century and is a show that should definitely be on your radar! Written by the incomparable George Bernard Shaw, this thought-provoking story still packs a punch and will now be playing at London’s Old Vic Theatre. Tackling big themes of class, language and identity, this show follows a working-class flower girl who undergoes a total transformation thanks to the efforts of a dated professor. However, it’s not all surface-level change. Pygmalion is a deep dive into the power dynamics that shape our world and the way we see ourselves. Sign up to our mailing list for priority access to Pygmalion tickets, on sale with London Theatre Direct from 10am Monday 17 April!

The story of Pygmalion

The play revolves around Eliza Doolittle, a young woman living on the streets of London. One day, she catches the attention of Henry Higgins, a phonetics professor with a mission to turn her into a sophisticated lady of high society. Due to the demanding and frequently degrading training process, Eliza begins to question Higgins' beliefs about class and gender, which leads her to discover her own inner resilience and determination.

The cast and creatives of Pygmalion

Pygmalion at the Old Vic will be directed by Richard Jones, who has previously directed plays such as Endgame and Katya Kabanova. The production will star Bertie Carvel, known for his work in The 47th and The Crown, in the role of Professor Henry Higgins, an eccentric and self-centred linguist.

He will be joined by Patsy Ferran, known for her performances in A Streetcar Named Desire and Camp Siegfried, as the spirited Eliza Doolittle, a flower girl from Covent Garden with big dreams. This highly anticipated play sees the Olivier Award-winning duo return to The Old Vic to portray the beloved characters in this timeless tale of transformation, identity, and the power of language.

Pygmalion tickets - sign up now for priority access

Don’t miss Bertie Carvel and Patsy Ferran in George Bernard’s classic!