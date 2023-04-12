Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Pygmalion is coming to London’s Old Vic Theatre

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Pygmalion has been captivating audiences for over a century and is a show that should definitely be on your radar! Written by the incomparable George Bernard Shaw, this thought-provoking story still packs a punch and will now be playing at London’s Old Vic Theatre.

    Tackling big themes of class, language and identity, this show follows a working-class flower girl who undergoes a total transformation thanks to the efforts of a dated professor. However, it’s not all surface-level change. Pygmalion is a deep dive into the power dynamics that shape our world and the way we see ourselves. Sign up to our mailing list for priority access to Pygmalion tickets, on sale with London Theatre Direct from 10am Monday 17 April! 

    The story of Pygmalion 

    The play revolves around Eliza Doolittle, a young woman living on the streets of London. One day, she catches the attention of Henry Higgins, a phonetics professor with a mission to turn her into a sophisticated lady of high society. Due to the demanding and frequently degrading training process, Eliza begins to question Higgins' beliefs about class and gender, which leads her to discover her own inner resilience and determination.

    The cast and creatives of Pygmalion

    Pygmalion at the Old Vic will be directed by Richard Jones, who has previously directed plays such as Endgame and Katya Kabanova. The production will star Bertie Carvel, known for his work in The 47th and The Crown, in the role of Professor Henry Higgins, an eccentric and self-centred linguist. 

    He will be joined by Patsy Ferran, known for her performances in A Streetcar Named Desire and Camp Siegfried, as the spirited Eliza Doolittle, a flower girl from Covent Garden with big dreams. This highly anticipated play sees the Olivier Award-winning duo return to The Old Vic to portray the beloved characters in this timeless tale of transformation, identity, and the power of language.

    Pygmalion tickets - sign up now for priority access

    Don’t miss Bertie Carvel and Patsy Ferran in George Bernard’s classic!

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

    Related news

    Text: Winner of Every Best Musical Award on Broadway, A Strange Loop. Barbican. The Pultizer Winning Broadway Musical One Time London Season, 17 June - 9 September. Image: A man in the centre of the image, his silhoutte, with an orange glow like he is infront of the sun. The background is royal blue, with various figures of people in striking poses surrounding him. The text is in yellow, contrasting with the royal blue of the image.

    Celebrity producers announced for A Strange Loop

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    A Strange Loop is making its way to London's Barbican Theatre for a limited 12-week season and it's brin... Read more

    5 Stars TEXT: "A Showstopper" WhatsonStage Disney Newsies, The Award Winning Musical. Image: A cast member of Newsies jumping with a scroll in their hand.

    NEWSIES announces new cast

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Brimming with heartwarming solidarity and catchy show tunes, Disney's NEWSIES is a beloved cult classic... Read more

    Standing At The Sky's Edge Announces West End Transfer

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Standing At The Sky’s Edge, winner of Best New Musical at this year’s Olivier Awards, will be transferrin... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies