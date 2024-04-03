Menu
    Phil Dunster and Zizi Strallen to lead Oklahoma's celebration concert

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! will be riding into the West End to celebrate its 80th anniversary, this summer. Yee Haw! The concert version of the cowboy classic will be playing at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane for two nights only, serenading audiences with the iconic songs on the 19th and 20th August. Tickets are expected to disappear faster than Curley’s surrey, so get your tickets when they become available!

    Swapping stadiums for Stetsons will be Ted Lasso star and Emmy nominee, Phil Dunster. Dunster, who last appeared in the West End eight years ago as part of Kenneth Branagh’s The Entertainer, will be leading the theatrical celebration as cocky cowboy, Curly. He will be joined alongside WhatsOnStage Award nominee and Mary Poppins star, Zizi Strallen as Laurey. Further casting will be announced shortly.

    Rodgers and Hammerstein’s seminal piece features musical theatres most loved numbers, including 'Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin’, 'The Surrey With The Fringe On Top' and 'Oklahoma' (obviously). The production made its UK premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in 1947, where it ran for 1,543 performances. The classic musical follows a close-knit community in Oklahoma who grapple with love triangles and questions of collective justice.

    The concert event will be directed and choreographed by Bill Deamer (42nd Street, Cats), and will feature Robert Russell Bennett’s full original 28-piece orchestrations performed by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, conducted by Ben Glassberg.

